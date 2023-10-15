Eskom announces load-shedding schedule for the week

Eskom will extend its current break in load-shedding for another 24 hours and implement stage 2 load-shedding during the evening and early mornings in the coming week.

In a statement on Sunday at around noon, the utility said its generating capacity was “stable” with breakdowns at 13,158MW and 6,050 of capacity unavailable due to planned maintenance.

As a result, load-shedding will remain suspended throughout Sunday and only resume at 16:00 on Monday, 16 October 2023.

From then until 05:00 on Tuesday, 17 October 2023, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented.

Therafter, load-shedding will be suspended until 16:00 and stage 2 implemented again until 05:00 on Wednesday, 18 October 2023.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” Eskom said.

The table below shows the planned load-shedding stages from Sunday, 15 October 2023.