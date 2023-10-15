Eskom announces load-shedding schedule for the week

Eskom will extend its current break in load-shedding for another 24 hours and implement stage 2 load-shedding during the evening and early mornings in the coming week.
In a statement on Sunday at around noon, the utility said its generating capacity was “stable” with breakdowns at 13,158MW and 6,050 of capacity unavailable due to planned maintenance.
As a result, load-shedding will remain suspended throughout Sunday and only resume at 16:00 on Monday, 16 October 2023.
From then until 05:00 on Tuesday, 17 October 2023, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented.
Therafter, load-shedding will be suspended until 16:00 and stage 2 implemented again until 05:00 on Wednesday, 18 October 2023.
“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” Eskom said.
The table below shows the planned load-shedding stages from Sunday, 15 October 2023.
|Load-shedding for 15 to 18 October 2023
|Date
|Day
|Daytime (05:00–16:00)
|Evening peak (16:00–05:00)
|15 October 2023
|Sunday
|Suspended
|Suspended
|16 October 2023
|Monday
|Suspended
|Stage 2
|17 October 2023
|Tuesday
|Suspended
|Stage 2
|18 October 2023
|Wednesday
|Suspended
|Stage 2
|Until further notice.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.