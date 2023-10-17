Openview owner launches all-out legal assault on MultiChoice

eMedia is taking MultiChoice to the Competition Commission after filing papers before the Competition Tribunal regarding sub-licencing agreements surrounding the 2023 Rugby and Cricket World Cup.

This comes after an ongoing back and forth between the two broadcasters, centred around MultiChoice’s restrictions on a sublicensing deal it struck with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

“We have taken issue with the attempts by MultiChoice to bully the SABC in preventing a portion of the South African population from being able to access and view these events on Openview,” said eMedia.

“The SABC should not be prevented from utilising whichever platforms it selects in order to broadcast programming to the broader public.”

It explained that the sub-licencing agreements between MultiChoice and the SABC prevent the public broadcaster from using third-party-owned platforms to transmit SABC channels broadcasting national sporting events.

eMedia also called MultiChoice out for employing “delaying tactics” to avoid the merits of eMedia’s matters being heard in court.

“MultiChoice is also clearly intent on preventing the merits of these matters being ventilated in the courts and employs delaying tactics to avoid these issues being decided by the courts,” it said.

The dispute between eMedia and MultiChoice relates to the latter prohibiting the SABC from broadcasting Rugby and Cricket World Cup 2023 games on Openview.

The DStv owner reached last-minute deals with the SABC to broadcast Springbok and Proteas games for both tournaments.

However, it prohibited the SABC from airing the games on third-party platforms it doesn’t own, like the eMedia-owned Openview.

MultiChoice accused eMedia of wanting a free ride to broadcast the Rugby World Cup on Openview and said it provided the Johannesburg High Court with misleading viewership figures to support its case.

“eMedia’s case is a classic example of free riding — seeking to profit off another’s expense without contributing at all,” said Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice SA.

However, eMedia Group Executive for Legal and Business Affairs, Philippa Rafferty, told MyBroadband that this argument by MultiChoice was a red herring.

“SABC is paying for free-to-air rights, and the rugby should be available on all free-to-air platforms,” said Rafferty.

“The rugby is available on SABC 2 on all other platforms in South Africa, including analogue, DTT [digital terrestrial television], DStv, StarSat and even OTT.”

Despite eMedia’s retort, the Johannesburg High Court has struck its urgent application against MultiChoice off the roll.

eMedia promptly filed fresh court papers against MultiChoice’s SuperSport over its sub-licensing restrictions.