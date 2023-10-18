Openview drops court case against DStv’s SuperSport

Openview parent company eMedia has withdrawn its High Court application against MultiChoice and SuperSport, which it filed just a week ago.

The two companies are locked in a dispute over restrictions SuperSport placed on a sub-licensing agreement with South Africa’s public broadcaster, the SABC, for the Rugby and Cricket World Cups.

“Almost immediately after filing an application before the Competition Tribunal, eMedia has now formally abandoned its High Court litigation and will have to pay MultiChoice’s legal costs,” the DStv and SuperSport owner said on Wednesday.

“This confirms our view that the eMedia litigation was entirely without merit.”

SuperSport licensed the exclusive rights to broadcast the Rugby and Cricket World Cups in South Africa.

The matches would have been exclusive to DStv Premium had MultiChoice not struck a sub-licensing deal with the SABC.

SuperSport and the SABC inked both deals at the last minute, as they couldn’t agree on price.

At one stage, the SABC walked away from the Cricket World Cup deal and announced to the public it wouldn’t carry the tournament.

Soon thereafter, the two broadcasters announced they had reached an agreement.

However, both agreements explicitly blocked the SABC from airing the games on third-party platforms like the eMedia-owned Openview.

The SABC and Openview have said MultiChoice’s restriction is anti-competitive.

MultiChoice SA CEO Marc Jury denied this accusation in their court papers, saying nothing prevented eMedia and the SABC from bidding on sports broadcasting rights.

Jury said SuperSport paid a substantial sum to secure the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Rugby World Cup.

Exclusive rights to sports like rugby and cricket increase DStv Premium’s value to subscribers.

Jury explained it would be commercially imprudent not to attempt to recoup portions of the associated costs in exchange for giving up the exclusivity it paid for.

He also said that if MultiChoice allowed the SABC to broadcast the matches on Openview — a competitor to DStv — it would change the terms of the deal. Essentially, MultiChoice would have to increase the price.

eMedia legal affairs executive Philippa Rafferty told MyBroadband that this argument by MultiChoice is a red herring.

Rafferty said the argument that the SABC needs to pay more to show the matches on Openview doesn’t make sense because there is already no exclusivity in the rights after the sub-licensing deal.

“SABC is paying for free-to-air rights, and the rugby should be available on all free-to-air platforms,” Rafferty stated.

Jury warned that if eMedia’s legal challenge succeeded, SuperSport would have no choice but to cancel its World Cup sub-licensing deals with the SABC.

They would then have to renegotiate a deal that includes airing the games on all third-party platforms broadcasting the SABC’s channels.

Besides its High Court applications, eMedia this week filed papers before the Competition Tribunal regarding the sub-licensing agreements.

MultiChoice confirmed that it had received it, and said it was an urgent application for interim relief.

“This is the third attempt by eMedia to launch urgent proceedings in the last two weeks — with the first two attempts being rightly rejected by the High Court,” it stated.

“eMedia decided not to acquire the broadcasting rights in any form. It cannot now use the judicial system to free-ride on the investments made by MultiChoice. MultiChoice considers the latest application to be entirely without merit and will oppose it vigorously.”