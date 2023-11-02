South African streaming service showdown — Showmax vs eVOD vs SABC+

A handful of South African video streaming services offer hours upon hours of content to watch — usually for less than major international streaming services.

The three most prominent local players are Showmax, eVOD, and SABC+, which are owned by South Africa’s main television broadcasters — MultiChoice, eMedia, and the SABC.

MultiChoice’s Showmax is the only option that really puts up a fight against international services when it comes to the latest popular content.

Although not the first video streaming service to launch in South Africa, it was the first one to launch with a substantial slate of local and international content and be available on a variety of “lean back” platforms like TVs and media boxes.

Showmax launched in August 2015, narrowly beating Netflix, which expanded globally in January 2016.

Just like its parent company’s DStv satellite service, Showmax has licenced some of the most sought-after movies and TV shows in the world.

Recent high-profile movies added to its catalogue include Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, Cocaine Bear, Plane, and Renfield.

It also benefits from MultiChoice’s ever-growing catalogue of locally-produced content — including popular Showmax Originals like Blood Psalms, Devilsdorp, Dam, Shaka Ilembe, and various Real Housewives shows.

This gets users two concurrent streams, which are shared across five profiles. A maximum of five devices can be linked to a single Showmax account at a time.

According to Digital TV Research’s analysis, Showmax is South Africa’s biggest local streaming service by subscribers — estimating that it will have 1.4 million subscribers by the end of 2023.

The streaming service is set for a major overhaul in the coming months, which could strengthen its offering.

As part of a deal with NBCUniversal, Showmax “2.0” will be a Peacock-based service. Therefore, it should benefit from technical improvements like higher maximum streaming resolution and additional licenced content.

Enter the rivals

In the private broadcasting space, MultiChoice’s biggest rival is eMedia.

Its competitor for Showmax — eVOD — is six years younger, having only launched in August 2021.

eMedia has a very different business model than MultiChoice, with most of its content being free-to-air.

That means it primarily relies on advertising for revenue and not monthly subscriptions.

Its pockets are also not as deep as MultiChoice’s, and it cannot offer the same level of high-quality international movies or TV shows as Showmax.

A streaming service nonetheless opens up eMedia’s catalogue to viewers without a TV set, digital decoder, or Openview.

Like its TV-broadcasted content, much of eVOD’s catalogue is free to stream, including two live TV channels — E and E Extra.

There are also numerous local and international movies and TV series, including eMedia’s popular soaps like Scandal and House of Zwide.

Newer movies and shows are locked behind a Premium subscription, which costs R29.99 per month. This option also removes ads from some non-live content.

Altogether, eMedia says that eVOD’s catalogue consists of over 2,500 hours of content, which it said had drawn over 800,000 subscribers by June 2023.

SABC+ was originally TelkomOne before the public broadcaster took it over in November 2022.

It includes live streaming of seven SABC free-to-air channels — the same which are available on its digital terrestrial broadcasting.

It also offers a CatchUp feature that allows users to watch episodes of their favourite series from the last few days or weeks and a small catalogue of legacy content.

Initially, it supported the Telkom Amp paid-for subscription service for a handful of additional live TV channels, movies, and series. This was scrapped sometime at the start of the year.

While the SABC’s content might not be the cup of tea for those who have grown used to private broadcasting and global streaming, its TV series have the most local viewers by a significant margin.

To illustrate this, the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa’s (BRCSA’s) latest television audience measurements for September 2023 show the most-watched broadcast in the month was an episode of SABC 1’s Uzalo soap, which drew over 5.13 million viewers.

DStv’s most-watched broadcast in the month only raked in 933,256 viewers.

The SABC certainly has the viewership to justify its own streaming service, but the cost of data and limited broadband connectivity in rural areas could be inhibiting factors in its growth.

The table below compares the content and features of South Africa’s three biggest video streaming services.

South African video streaming services compared Feature eVOD SABC+ Showmax Content Movies ~300 (including Documentaries) 10 1,532 TV shows ~150 606 Live channels 2 7 0 Live radio stations 0 19 0 Technical features Supported platforms Desktop browser

Android and iOS phones and tablets Desktop browser

Android and iOS phones

Android tablets

Hisense Smart TV Desktop browser

Android and iOS phones

Android and iPadOS tablets

Android, Apple, Hisense, LG, Samsung smart TVs and media boxes

PlayStation 4

Xbox One Concurrent streams 2 2 2 Maximum number of devices 2 3 5 Minimum Internet speed “3G speed” 1-2Mbps 2Mbps Maximum streaming resolution 720p (HD Ready) 720p (HD Ready) 720p (HD Ready) Data saver mode No Yes Yes Offline watching (downloads) No Yes Yes Price and membership details Free tier Yes Yes Yes Paid tier free trial No n/a Yes, 14 days Paid tier price R29.99 per month n/a R39 per month (Mobile only)

R99 per month (Standard) Paid features/content Fast Forward — watch five episodes of soaps or telenovelas before airing on TV

Additional movies and TV shows n/a Additional movies and TV shows (Standard) Subscribers 800,000 registrations (June 2023) Est. 285,000 (January 2023)

Targeting 2 million by end of 2023 Est. 1.4 million (End of 2023)

Aside from the three major players, there are also some smaller newcomers — most of whom cater to niche markets like Afrikaans speakers.

These include civil society organisation Afriforum’s free streaming service — Afriforum TV.

This streaming service offers several political documentaries, original comedies, reality shows, kids content, and school sports broadcasts.

Other options for Afrikaans speakers are Jou Afrikaans and Net Afrikaans.

However, you will have to pay a monthly subscription to access one of these services.

Jou Afrikaans costs R5 per day, R15 per week, or R25 per month, while Net Afrikaans costs R49 per month.