Netflix to reward binge-watchers on ad-supported packages with ad-free episodes

Netflix’s ad-supported plans offer a cheaper alternative to its higher-tier plan, provided customers are willing to see ads during viewing, but that could be frustrating for people binge-watching programmes.

However, starting in 2024, Netflix will throw in ad-free episodes for binge-watching subscribers.

For every three episodes watched with ads, Netflix will let these ad-supported subscribers view one episode that is free of ads.

“Starting in Q1 2024, our advertisers globally will be able to utilise our new binge ad format that taps into the viewing behaviour of watching multiple episodes in a row,” said Netflix.

“After watching three consecutive episodes, members will be presented with a fourth episode ad-free.”

The company also gave an update on the performance of its ad-supported plan, which has reached 15 million monthly active users in the year following its launch.

With Netflix recently announcing price hikes for its Basic and Premium plans, the ad-supported plan could become more attractive to customers in countries with access to it.

On 18 October 2023, the company hiked the price of its Premium plan to $22.99 (R425) and its Basic plan to $11.99 (R222).

The price hike only applied to customers in three countries — the US, UK, and France — all of which have access to the $6.99 (R129) ad-supported plan.

