MultiChoice digital chief out

MultiChoice Group Executive for Digital, Vincent Maher, has left the company. His last day was 27 October 2023.

“Today is my last day at MultiChoice Group, and like any ending, it is also a new beginning,” Maher said on LinkedIn.

“The past five years have been an amazing adventure with some incredible people.”

Maher joined MultiChoice in November 2018 as the head of digital enablement for South Africa.

Before his stint at Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator, Maher had a storied career in South Africa’s mobile technology sector.

He was at Vodacom for two years, where he worked on the company’s early forays into gaming and social networking, including The Grid, Gridstar, and Facebook Mobile Texts.

In August 2010, he co-founded mobile social network builder Motribe with Nic Haralambous, which they sold to Mxit in October 2012.

Maher was at Mxit for nearly two years, becoming chief product officer in August 2013 and departing the company in July 2014 to join Kagiso Media.

He left Kagiso in 2018, after serving in several roles, to join MultiChoice.

At MultiChoice, Maher was promoted from South Africa to group level in 2019, and to executive level in 2021.

He became Group Executive: Digital in August 2021 — a role in which he served for over two years.

“Vincent Maher has been an integral part of our organisation,” MultiChoice told MyBroadband when we contacted the company about his departure.

We asked whether the company would fill or discontinue the Group Executive: Digital position.

“In line with our ongoing commitment to operational excellence and resource optimisation, we have reorganised some of our structures, and the group digital function now reports to Yatish Narsi, Chief Marketing Officer for MultiChoice South Africa,” the company stated.

“We wish Vincent well with his future endeavours.”

MyBroadband contacted Maher for comment, and he did not respond by publication.

