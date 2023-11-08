Hollywood studios want to use AI copies of dead actors without family permission — Report

Hollywood studios reportedly want to use the AI likenesses of deceased actors in movies and TV shows without getting permission from their families, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

US actors’ union SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since 14 July 2023 over a dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major Hollywood film studios.

In addition to minimum wages, one of the biggest reasons for the strike is performers’ concerns about how artificial intelligence could be used to reduce the need to hire and pay actors for movie and series roles.

Alongside a strike by Hollywood writers over similar issues when it comes to the writing of scripts, the action has delayed numerous high-profile productions for several months.

While the Writers Guild of America strike ended on 27 September 2023, SAG-AFTRA’s strike has continued.

The Hollywood Reporter has learnt that the union is unhappy with a clause in the AMPTP’s latest offer, which it believes would allow studios to reuse the AI scans of deceased actors without the consent of their estate or SAG-AFTRA.

The clause applies specifically to actors paid above the minimum for series regulars and feature films, which means it would directly impact Hollywood A-listers.

SAG-AFTRA has argued this should be enough to convince the industry’s biggest names that the strike is about more than just minimum wages.

A source on the other side of the standoff denied that the clause allowed this, explaining that producers would still need consent from a deceased actor’s “authorised representative” whenever they wanted to reuse an AI scan of that person.

Major improvements in visual effects technology have allowed for AI recreations of various actors over the past few years.

In some instances, the practice is merely used to de-age living actors, but there have also been cases where a deceased actor is “brought back to life” on screen.

Perhaps one of the most well-known examples is the late Peter Cushing’s appearance as Grand Moff Tarkin in Star Wars: Rogue One, released about 22 years after the actor’s death.

In that case, Cushing’s family was asked for permission to use his likeness and was likely paid for it.

The practice has sparked ethical debates in the industry, with those on the acting side arguing it could rob performers’ and their families of appropriate compensation.