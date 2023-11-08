YouTube’s adblocker detection is spyware — privacy expert

At least two privacy advocates have alleged that YouTube’s adblocking detection system violates user privacy and is illegal in Europe, The Verge reports.

YouTube’s primary source of revenue is advertising, which it sells to businesses, government entities, and other organisations that want to reach its audience.

Adblockers stop YouTube’s customers’ ads from reaching their full targeted audience, undermining the value of its advertising product.

In the past few weeks, the service has cracked down on adblockers, preventing many users from watching videos on its website unless they disable them.

But one privacy expert — Alexander Hanff — has told The Verge that AdBlock detection scripts like those used by YouTube are spyware.

“There is no other way to describe them, and as such, it is not acceptable to deploy them without consent,” Hanff explained.

“I consider any deployment of technology which can be used to spy on my devices as both unethical and illegal in most situations.”

“If YouTube continues to think they can get away with deploying spyware to our devices, I will bring them down.”

Hanff has lodged a complaint over the issue with the Irish Data Protection Commission.

He previously wrote to the European Union, raising his concerns about adblocking detection tools in 2016.

At the time, it confirmed that scripts used to detect adblockers fell under the ePrivacy Directive, which required websites to ask for user consent before saving or accessing information from their device.

However, the EU backtracked on this position in a proposed privacy law reform in 2017 when it said that website providers should be able to verify whether a visitor was using an adblocker, even with no approval.

German digital rights advocate and member of the European Parliament Patrick Breyer has also opposed YouTube’s adblocking ban.

“YouTube wants to force us into surveillance advertising and tracking with an anti-adblock wall,” he posted on Mastodon.

Breyer has also requested the EU Commission to check whether YouTube’s adblock detection was legal.

Now read: YouTube testing feature Netflix tried and cancelled