Best 4K streaming services in South Africa

South Africans who want to stream movies and TV shows at the best possible quality can choose from seven major streaming services offering 4K Ultra-High Definition (4K UHD) titles.

4K UHD content boasts a resolution of 3,840×2,160, compared to the 1,920×1,080 of full high-definition (FHD).

With a pixel count four times that of FHD, 4K offers crisper, more detailed imagery and helps enable support for colour-enhancing technologies like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

4K has not only become the standard for new movies and TV shows but is now commonly found on large-screen TVs, even in the budget category.

New FHD TVs with sizes over 40 inches are becoming increasingly rare at major online tech stores like Takealot.

In addition, the price difference between a FHD and UHD TV in the same size has almost become negligible. That makes it difficult to justify buying a TV with the older tech.

At the time of publication, for example, the cheapest Hisense 43-inch Full HD TV Smart TV on Takealot cost R4,499, compared to R4,999 for the most affordable UHD Smart version in the same size.

In addition to the higher resolution, the latter boasts a QLED panel with quantum dot colour support.

Consumers are also generally buying larger displays than before.

A user is more likely to notice the difference in quality between FHD and UHD at around 50 or 55 inches.

From free to R199 per month

It costs streaming service providers more to host and stream 4K content as it requires greater storage and bandwidth.

That means 4K streaming plans are sometimes more expensive than FHD ones.

Only one video streaming service in South Africa offers 4K content for free — YouTube.

Whether a video is available in 4K on YouTube will depend on the uploader.

Although YouTube is free to use, viewers who don’t pay the R71.99 monthly Premium subscription are shown ads.

The Google-owned platform briefly experimented with locking 4K quality videos behind its Premium subscription last year.

The paid-for streaming service that offers the largest selection of 4K content is Netflix, with over 1,200 4K-supported titles in its catalogue.

These movies and TV shows can only be accessed via a R199 per month Netflix Premium subscription.

Other prominent video streaming services with large selections of 4K content include Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+.

The table below summarises the streaming services available in South Africa with support for 4K quality.