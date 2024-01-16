Best 4K streaming services in South Africa

16 January 2024

South Africans who want to stream movies and TV shows at the best possible quality can choose from seven major streaming services offering 4K Ultra-High Definition (4K UHD) titles.

4K UHD content boasts a resolution of 3,840×2,160, compared to the 1,920×1,080 of full high-definition (FHD).

With a pixel count four times that of FHD, 4K offers crisper, more detailed imagery and helps enable support for colour-enhancing technologies like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

4K has not only become the standard for new movies and TV shows but is now commonly found on large-screen TVs, even in the budget category.

New FHD TVs with sizes over 40 inches are becoming increasingly rare at major online tech stores like Takealot.

In addition, the price difference between a FHD and UHD TV in the same size has almost become negligible. That makes it difficult to justify buying a TV with the older tech.

At the time of publication, for example, the cheapest Hisense 43-inch Full HD TV Smart TV on Takealot cost R4,499, compared to R4,999 for the most affordable UHD Smart version in the same size.

In addition to the higher resolution, the latter boasts a QLED panel with quantum dot colour support.

Consumers are also generally buying larger displays than before.

A user is more likely to notice the difference in quality between FHD and UHD at around 50 or 55 inches.

From free to R199 per month

It costs streaming service providers more to host and stream 4K content as it requires greater storage and bandwidth.

That means 4K streaming plans are sometimes more expensive than FHD ones.

Only one video streaming service in South Africa offers 4K content for free — YouTube.

Whether a video is available in 4K on YouTube will depend on the uploader.

Although YouTube is free to use, viewers who don’t pay the R71.99 monthly Premium subscription are shown ads.

The Google-owned platform briefly experimented with locking 4K quality videos behind its Premium subscription last year.

The paid-for streaming service that offers the largest selection of 4K content is Netflix, with over 1,200 4K-supported titles in its catalogue.

These movies and TV shows can only be accessed via a R199 per month Netflix Premium subscription.

Other prominent video streaming services with large selections of 4K content include Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+.

The table below summarises the streaming services available in South Africa with support for 4K quality.

Streaming services with 4K content in South Africa
Service Recommended Internet speed 4K catalogue size Supported platforms/devices (check websites for more details) Monthly price
Amazon Prime Video 15Mbps “Hundreds”
  • All LG, Samsung, and Sony UHD TVs from 2015 onwards
  • Amazon Fire TV 4K
  • Apple TV 4K
  • Google Chromecast Ultra
  • Nvidia Shield TV
  • PlayStation 5
  • Roku Streaming Stick Plus
  • Roku Ultra
  • Select Phillips, Vizio, Sharp, Grundig, JVC, TCL, Skyworth, AOC, Changhong, Haier, Hisense, Panasonic, and Vestel UHD TVs
  • Xbox One X and Series X|S
 R79
Apple TV+ 25-30Mbps 125+
  • 4K-capable Roku devices
  • 4K-capable Amazon Fire TV devices
  • Apple TV 4K
  • Hisense Smart UHD TVs from 2016 onwards
  • Samsung Smart UHD TVs from 2017 onwards
  • Sony Smart UHD TVs from 2018 onwards
  • Vizio Smart UHD TVs from 2016 onwards
  • PC, Mac, laptop, or other desktop running Safari with a 4K display
  • PlayStation 5
 R124.99
BritBox 20-25Mbps Only select titles
  • Amazon Fire TV devices
  • Samsung Smart UHD TVs
  • Roku TV sticks and devices with 4K
 R99.99
Curiosity Stream 25Mbps Roughly 50
  • 4K-capable Android TV models
  • 4K-capable Roku devices
  • 4K-capable Samsung devices
  • 4K-capable LG devices
  • 4K-capable Vizio devices
  • Amazon Fire TV 4K
  • Apple TV 4K
  • Google Chromecast 4K
  • PC, Mac, laptop, or other desktop with a 4K display
 $4.99 (R94)
Disney+ Premium 25Mbps 600+
  • 4K-capable Amazon TV devices
  • Android Smart UHD TVs
  • Apple TV 4K
  • Google Chromecast 4K
  • LG Smart UHD TVs
  • Roku
  • Samsung Smart UHD TVs
  • Xbox One
  • Xbox Series X|S
 R139.00
Netflix Premium 25Mbps 1,200+
  • 4K-capable Android TV models
  • 4K-capable Hisense devices
  • 4K-capable LG devices
  • 4K-capable Samsung devices
  • 4K-capable Roku devices
  • Amazon Fire TV 4K
  • Apple TV 4K
  • Google Chromecast 4K
  • Nvidia Shield TV
  • PC, Mac, laptop, or other desktop running Edge or Safari with a 4K display
  • PlayStation 4 Pro
  • PlayStation 5
  • Xbox One X and Series X|S
 R199.00
YouTube 20Mbps Likely millions — Uploader dependent
  • 4K-capable Android TV models
  • 4K-capable Roku devices
  • Apple TV 4K
  • Chromecast with Google TV
  • Hisense, LG, and Samsung UHD TVs from 2016 onwards
  • Nvidia Shield TV
  • PlayStation 4 Pro
  • PC, Mac, laptop, or other desktop with a 4K display
 R71.99 (optional for no ads)
