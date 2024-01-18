DStv vs Netflix prices in South Africa

The price of DStv Premium has increased substantially more than Netflix Premium’s price since the latter’s entry into the South African market.

DStv and Netflix are South Africa’s most popular paid-for linear TV and online video streaming services, respectively.

The two companies follow very different approaches when it comes to setting prices.

DStv parent MultiChoice increases prices annually, with the new fees taking effect at the start of April every year.

The company can budget for costs and revenue more precisely because some customers signed up on long-term contracts for discounts on its decoders.

MultiChoice has often said its price hikes are necessary to ensure sustainable growth and that it can deliver high-quality content.

Since its April 2016 adjustment, which came four months after Netflix’s South African launch, DStv Premium’s price has gone from R759 to R879 per month.

That R120 price hike works out to a difference of about 15.8%, substantially lower than the roughly 40% inflation rate over the same period.

Netflix streaming service’s operating model is month-to-month, meaning it can be difficult to predict revenue.

For example, research by Kantar previously found that Netflix lost one million customers in three months in Spain amidst its password-sharing crackdown.

For this reason, it must sometimes adjust prices more frequently and at short notice.

Netflix’s US subscribers have endured several more price hikes than their South African counterparts over the past few years.

Since Netflix launched in South Africa, the price of its Premium product in the US has surged by $11 (R210).

These customers are now paying $22.99 (R440) for a Premium subscription, well over double the current fee in South Africa.

Netflix launched in South Africa at $11.99 in January 2016, working out to R176 based on the dollar-to-rand exchange rate at the time.

Rand-based pricing was only added in August 2018, which fixed Premium’s price at R169.

South Africa’s last Netflix price hike in early 2022 put the Premium price at R199, only R23 more expensive than its launch price from six years ago.

The table below compares DStv Premium and Netflix Premium’s price changes in South Africa since 2016.

DStv vs Netflix prices in South Africa Year DStv Premium Netflix Premium 2016 R759 R176 2017 R789 R160 2018 R809 R169 2019 R809 R169 2020 R819 R169 2021 R829 R169 2022 R839 R199 2023 R879 R199 Difference between 2016 and 2023 R120 | 15.8% R23 | 13%

Netflix typically ascribes its price increases to content licensing and feature expansion costs.

When Netflix launched in South Africa in 2016, it had a much slimmer content library than in its main market.

Now-defunct geo-unblocking service Unotelly said there were only 678 titles on the service at the time, compared to more than 14,000 in its biggest markets.

JustWatch’s latest figures showed that Netflix had 6,442 titles, showing South Africans’ choice of content on the platform has improved tremendously.

While it is difficult to compare titles with channels directly, it is telling that DStv Premium has lost channels in the same period.

In just the last five years, it has shed 18 channels, including BBC First, Fox, Crime and Investigation, and Sundance, while only adding nine channels that have remained on the service, showing a net drop of nine channels.

In addition to scrapping third-party channels, its own line-up of movie channels has been trimmed, suggesting it has less content to show viewers.

The changes mean subscribers are paying a higher price-per-channel than in previous years.

MultiChoice chief financial officer Tim Jacobs recently told Daily Investor that more price increases were on the cards for DStv in 2024.

The table below shows all the channels DStv dropped and added between 2019 and 2023.