Big movies coming to South African cinemas in 2024

There are at least 28 new major movies coming to South Africa’s biggest cinema chain in 2024.
Last year was widely seen as a comeback year for movie theatres after a slump in audience numbers between 2020 and 2022.
Many big titles debuted on video streaming services because the Covid-19 pandemic made it difficult or impossible for cinemas to stay open or allow their theatres to be at full capacity.
In 2023, commercially and critically successful blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer proved that the public still had an appetite to enjoy movies on the big screen.
South Africa’s two main movie chains — Ster-Kinekor and Nu-Metro — told MyBroadband that they had seen encouraging increases in audiences due to these movies.
Ster-Kinekor recently published posters for all the movies confirmed for release in its theatres in 2024.
Its menu includes several highly-anticipated sequels, including Dune: Part Two, Deadpool 3, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.
The action and animation genres seem to be the best represented this year.
Below are some of the high-profile movies headed to Ster-Kinekor cinemas in 2024.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Mufasa: The Lion King
Deadpool 3
Dune: Part Two
Inside Out 2
The First Omen
Garfield
Imaginary
Kraven: The Hunter
Dogs at the Opera
Despicable Me 4
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Joker: Folie à Deux
Bob Marley: One Love
The Fall Guy
Arthur The King
Beetle Juice 2
Gladiator II
Transformers One
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
The Beekeeper
Madame Web
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Avatar 3
Argylle
Bad Boys IV
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Kung Fu Panda 4
