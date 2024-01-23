Big-screen monitors available in South Africa without a TV licence

South Africa and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) want to move away from the current TV licence scheme, but until then, you will still need one to buy a new TV.

However, several big-screen monitors that don’t require a TV licence are available in South Africa and could be a viable option for those who don’t access SABC content.

The public broadcaster has been fighting an uphill battle regarding collecting TV licence fees, with evasion rates rising from 72% in 2018 to 86% in 2023.

The SABC has tried several initiatives to encourage non-paying customers, including offering holiday giveaways and through debt collection agencies.

In September 2023, the public broadcaster sent a message to customers owing TV licence fees, which claimed they would be eligible to enter a competition through which they could win a holiday worth R300,000 if they paid within a set time frame.

The SABC also employs the help of debt collection agencies, who have been known to use intimidation tactics to get customers to pay.

In August 2022, a MyBroadband reader received an SMS from one such agency stating that “HC requires immediate attention to the full settlement of RXXX…”.

This led them to believe that High Court legal action had been implemented against them.

However, the SABC uses a debt collections agency called Hahn Collections, which the “HC” acronym could refer to.

This raises the question of what the text message refers to and why it doesn’t state High Court or Hahn Collections to avoid confusion.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) told MyBroadband that the SABC could apply civil enforcement for contravention of the Broadcasting Act.

Conviction could mean that the debtor is forced to pay a fine of up to R500 or spend up to six months in jail.

However, Outa said it is unaware of anyone being criminally convicted of an offence for TV licence non-payment.

Big-screen monitors that don’t need a TV licence

When looking for big-screen monitors, we only considered 32-inch or larger options, the cheapest being Mecer’s 32-inch HD panel for R2,965.

Other affordable 32-inch models include options from Rogueware for R3,349 and JVC for R3,499. Both feature a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution.

Mecer sells a range of big-screen displays, including 43-inch and 55-inch models.

South Africans can buy Mecer’s 43-inch HD panel for R5,004 or its 55-inch model for R10,714, with the latter offering 4K resolution.

Only one other UHD monitor is listed — LG’s 32-inch 4K gaming monitor for R7,799.

Ten large monitors you can buy in South Africa without a TV licence are listed with prices below.

Mecer 32-inch HD Panel — R2,965 (FirstShop)

Rogueware 32-inch FHD monitor — R3,349 (FirstShop)

JVC 32-Inch FHD Monitor — R3,499 (Incredible)

Samsung 32-inch M5-series FHD Smart Monitor — R4,999 (Evetech)

Mecer 43-inch HD Panel — R5,004 (Loot.co.za)

LG 32-inch FHD 75Hz Gaming Monitor — R5,055 (Bob Shop)

Viewsonic 32-inch FHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor — R5,174 (GeeWiz)

Samsung 32-inch FHD Curved Monitor — R5,554 (FirstShop)

LG 32-inch 4K Monitor — R7,799 (FirstShop)

Mecer 55-inch 4K Smart Monitor — R10,714 (GeeWiz)