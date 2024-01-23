MTN launches deals for Showmax 2.0 — including uncapped data for Premier League soccer matches

Showmax and MTN have announced a partnership to launch bundles that include a subscription to the video streaming service and mobile data.

This includes Showmax’s new Premier League package with enough MTN mobile data to stream all 380 live matches on its default quality setting.

The companies also announced two bundles for Showmax’s regular mobile streaming service that include a set amount of data every week or every month.

MTN’s Showmax Premier League LivePass will be R79 per month — R10 more than the standalone package.

Effectively, MTN is asking R10 per month to provide all the mobile data needed to stream every Premier League game in Showmax’s default data setting.

It will also offer a R19 per week subscription for Showmax Mobile, which includes 1GB of streaming data. This subscription excludes the Premier League.

The companies said the included data is enough to watch 10 hours of your favourite shows.

Based on Showmax’s own data consumption estimates, its calculation assumes customers will use its “Basic” video quality profile.

This offers a video resolution of up to 360p standard definition.

In addition to the weekly subscription, MTN will offer a monthly Showmax Mobile plan, also excluding the Premier League, for R59 per month with 5GB of streaming data each month.

This is broken up into 2GB of video streaming data, with an additional 3GB for a promotional period.

Showmax Mobile usually costs R39 per month. Essentially, this is 2GB to 5GB of streaming data for an extra R20 per month.

The bundles are summarised in the table below.

Showmax 2.0 MTN product bundles Product Price Bundled data Showmax Premier League LivePass R79 per month Data for all live games at default quality setting Showmax Mobile weekly R19 per week 1GB streaming data per week Showmax Mobile monthly R59 per month 2GB (regular) + 3GB (promo) streaming data per month

Showmax’s Premier League LivePass will be governed by an MTN fair use policy (FUP), which is managed weekly.

The FUP was unavailable at the time of publication. However, Showmax stated clearly that the data would be enough to watch all Premier League games on a mobile device using its default data setting.

Streaming of additional non-live content such as documentaries, highlights, talk shows and any other related content will be at standard data rates.

Unfortunately, Showmax did not confirm what its default data setting was. It offers four settings: Data Saving, Basic, Good, and Best. Based on how it calculated the number of viewing hours subscribers would get with 1GB of data, it appears that “Basic” is its default setting.

Showmax’s video quality settings are summarised in the table below.

Profile Max resolution On-demand Live (sports – mobile only) Data Saving 144p 40MB/h (Downloads: 50MB/h) 40MB/h Basic 360p 160MB/h 240MB/h Good 432p 270MB/h 500MB/h Best 1080p 1.2GB/h 2.3GB/h

“Across sub-Saharan Africa, the Premier League is both deeply loved and passionately supported,” said Showmax CEO Marc Jury.

“Working with MTN South Africa, we aim to bring relevant product plans to customers, bundling low data prices with the excitement of football and the appeal of great entertainment.”

MTN South Africa’s general manager for digital services, Jason Probert, said they view the partnership with Showmax as integral to ongoing efforts to open the streaming experience to a much wider audience.

“This game-changing collaboration sees a greater focus on affordable offerings that will bring diverse and entertaining content to new South African audiences,” Probert said.

MTN said customers can sign up for the bundles from 12 February via MTN Play and its website.