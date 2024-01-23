Kill the TV licence — or South Africans will

If the South African government does not officially put an end to TV licence fees, the country’s citizens will do it themselves.

That is according to Afriforum’s head of public relations, Ernst van Zyl, in a recent opinion piece published in the Institute for Race Relations’ Daily Friend.

The number of people defaulting on their TV licence payments has increased substantially over the past few years, to such an extent that the public broadcaster itself has acknowledged they need to be scrapped.

In the SABC’s most recent financial year, the compliance rate fell to roughly 13%, meaning just over one in every 10 TV licence holders on the broadcaster’s database are paying their fees.

These are households that previously had a TV licence and are refusing to pay them. The SABC’s evasion rate does not track South Africans who’ve never held a TV licence despite owning a TV.

Van Zyl likened the evasion rate to most Gauteng motorists simply refusing to pay for e-tolls, which is due to be scrapped.

“The 87% evasion rate regarding TV licence fees puts this corner of the bloated government apparatus in the same failure-to-enforce relegation zone as e-tolls,” Van Zyl said.

“This striking case of civil non-compliance, which can even be seen as mass protest action against a broken, corrupt SABC, speaks of a government in retreat that is desperately clinging on to an illusion of total power to enforce its legislation.”

Of the R4.65 billion in TV licences billed during 2023, the SABC only collected R741.22 million. This low collection rate — coupled with declining advertising revenue — led to a R1.13 billion loss for the year.

The total outstanding TV licence debt stood at R44.2 billion by the end of the SABC’s 2023 financial year.

Together with advertising revenue, TV licence revenue is supposed to play an integral part in ensuring the SABC can fulfil its mandate of keeping the public informed while being financially viable.

There are several reasons for TV licence non-compliance.

These include growing mistrust among the public in whether the SABC is politically impartial and gross mismanagement that has seen the broadcaster repeatedly bailed out using taxpayer money over the past decade.

Exacerbating the problem is that the high levels of non-compliance make it impossible for the SABC to pursue defaulters with means other than vague threats without running up heavy debt collection costs.

Making matters even worse is the fact that the government’s draft SABC Bill has proposed that an alternative funding model framework only be finalised within three years of the legislation being passed.

Broadcasting industry stakeholders had expected more definite proposals in the near term, especially in light of numerous public engagements over amendments to South Africa’s broadcasting laws.

In its formal submission to Parliament about the bill, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said the TV licence system has already failed and that it was “obscene” to expect the SABC to continue functioning on an unworkable funding model.

SABC board chair Khatutselo Ramukumba has warned that the current funding mechanism was unsustainable for financing the broadcaster’s public service mandate.

Van Zyl said the abolition of the TV licence system was “inevitable”, whether by the hand of the government or the will of the people.

“If the government does not officially abolish TV licences, they will inevitably be unofficially abolished through mass non-compliance, he said.

He also warned that non-compliance with TV licences could be symptomatic of receding government influence.

Van Zyl said this could start affecting the delivery of critical services that the government is currently responsible for, such as policing, health services, infrastructure maintenance, border security, power generation, and water supply.

“As the deterioration of government’s capacity starts to compromise these critical areas, as is already the case, the responsibility falls on communities to mobilise in earnest to fill the gaps,” he said.

While other organisations have advocated for alternative funding models for the SABC — including taxes and household levies — Afriforum contends that the broadcaster should be completely privatised in its submission to Parliament regarding the SABC bill.

It argued that privatisation would not only reinvigorate the SABC and lead to better efficiency, higher quality programmes, and financial stability, but also help combat corruption and mismanagement.

Other possible alternative funding sources include partnerships, sponsorships, and collaboration with private entities.