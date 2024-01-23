Netflix vs Showmax 2.0 price comparison

On a price-per-title basis, Amazon Prime Video is the best value for money streaming service in South Africa, followed by Netflix, then Showmax.

MultiChoice announced last week that it would cut Showmax’s price by R10 per month when it relaunches the streaming app in the coming weeks.

The pay-TV operator revealed its plan to overhaul Showmax in March 2023, when it announced a deal to sell 30% of its streaming service to Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky.

The partnership gives Showmax access to the technology powering NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform, as well as Comcast-owned content.

Towards the end of last year, MultiChoice revealed some details about what its new Showmax products would look like.

This included shutting its operations outside Africa, halting its Showmax Pro streaming product that included various live sports, and launching a standalone mobile-only Premier League soccer service.

At the start of 2024, Showmax announced that its relaunch would include hours of new content, support for full HD video, and Dolby 5.1 surround sound support.

It finally revealed the pricing for its new products at a media event last Monday, including reducing its standard Showmax subscription from R99 to R89 per month.

This is excellent value for money for anyone seeking content in South Africa’s official languages, as well as international movies and TV shows from HBO, Universal Pictures, NBC, Peacock, Sky, DreamWorks, BBC, Fremantle, ITV, Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

An analysis of the price relative to the number of titles hosted by streaming providers shows that Amazon Prime Video offers the best value for money in terms of pure quantity.

News emerged last week that Amazon was cutting funding for African original content, likely leading to layoffs at its Nigerian and South African offices.

Amazon will reportedly channel more money into its European originals, including a new sub-region it calls “EU Emerging” that comprises Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Nordics.

Netflix and Showmax have invested substantially in African originals, with Netflix also filming several high-profile shows in South Africa — like its One Piece live-action remake.

Netflix placed second in this analysis, while Showmax placed third.

Apple TV+ has a “quality over quantity” approach and only offers its own original content on its platform.

We used the title numbers reported by the streaming guide and search engine JustWatch for our analysis, as the platforms do not provide these figures.

Although it still excludes the new content that will launch with Showmax 2.0, the streaming service would have to almost double its title count to beat Netflix.

Third-party trackers like JustWatch and Plex do not report Disney+’s title numbers in South Africa.

A manual count of the number of titles on the platform is also challenging, as content appears in multiple categories.

The table below compares the prices and salient features of Showmax, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+ in South Africa.