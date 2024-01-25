Netflix shutting down cheap ad-free plan — What to expect in South Africa

Netflix’s discontinuation of its Basic ad-free plan overseas will not impact South Africa.

The video streaming giant’s bigwigs revealed it would gradually phase out the entry-level ad-free plan over the coming months during the company’s Q4 2023 earnings call on Tuesday, 23 January 2024.

The process will start in the Northern Hemisphere’s Spring (Autumn in South Africa) in Canada and the UK, where Netflix often experiments with changes before rolling them out to other countries.

Netflix has already stopped offering the plan to new and returning users in those two countries and the US since July 2023.

Existing Basic users have been permitted to keep using their memberships at their regular prices.

Netflix has now confirmed that these users will have to pay more for a Standard plan if they want to watch movies and TV shows without ads.

Those willing to put up with the commercial breaks will be able to subscribe to the Standard with Ads membership for less.

This will also increase their maximum streaming quality from standard definition to full HD and increase the concurrent streams to two instead of one.

The table below compares the prices of Netflix’s current plans in Canada, the UK, and the US.

Netflix prices in January 2024 Country Standard with Ads Basic without Ads

(to be discontinued) Standard without Ads Premium without Ads Canada CA$5.99 (R83.99) CA$9.99 (R140.08) CA$16.49 (R231.15) CA$20.99 (R294.23) United Kingdom £4.99 (R119.86) £7.99 (R191.77) £10.99 (R263.78) £17.99 (R431.79) United States US$6.99 (R131.84) US$9.99 (R188.43) US$15.49 (R292.16) US$22.99 (R433.42)

Netflix does not offer any ad-supported plans in South Africa.

At R99 per month, Basic is the cheapest for people who want to watch on larger screens like TVs.

Fortunately, MyBroadband has been informed that Netflix has no plan to do away with this membership option in South Africa.

The Basic plan has been available locally since Netflix launched in South Africa in January 2016.

It initially cost $7.99, about R126 at the time, but was reduced to R99 when the streamer introduced rand-based pricing in 2018.

While the prices of Standard and Premium were hiked in 2022, Basic’s price has remained the same, putting it on par with MultiChoice’s Showmax.

That is set to change with the launch of Showmax 2.0 in February 2024, which will be priced at R89.

Netflix, however, is not planning to make any price changes in South Africa in the coming months.

The table below compares the features and pricing of Netflix’s plans in South Africa.