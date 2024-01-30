South African sports streaming showdown

South Africans with access to the Internet can choose from several video streaming services that offer a wide range of sports and sports-related content.

Major streaming service providers are increasingly looking at sports and live events as potential new revenue drivers.

In the US, several already offer access to major sports events and tournaments — including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and YouTube.

The world’s biggest streaming service — Netflix — recently acquired the rights to WWE Raw, its first big step into live-streamed events.

With the backing of companies with very deep pockets, international streaming services can acquire extensive access to sports broadcasting rights.

Leveraging a large subscriber base, they can sell advertising slots in the natural breaks in play, just like in regular linear sports broadcasting.

The development has experts warning traditional broadcasters that streaming players could become formidable participants in sports rights bidding.

DStv still dominant in South Africa

MyBroadband compared sports streaming services available to South Africans regarding their content and pricing.

We did not consider those that require elaborate workarounds — such as HotStar and SonyLiv — which necessitate having a payment method from countries outside South Africa.

However, we did include some that require a virtual private network (VPN), as these apps are easy to install.

Out of 11 possible options, we found the best overall was DStv Premium.

It offers the most comprehensive line-up of sports and major sporting events of any service available in South Africa.

To get access to its SuperSport channels, you will have to pay a monthly fee of R799 for the streaming-only Premium package.

Considering the fact that the package also comes with general entertainment, news, and music channels, it offers unrivalled value for money.

Those not too fussed about rugby, cricket, or golf can opt for DStv Compact Plus at R549 per month, while others primarily interested in the English Premier League can get Compact for R399.

If you only want to watch EPL and have no interest in DStv’s other general content, the most affordable paid-for service is the newly launched Showmax Mobile Premier League package, priced at R69 per month.

If you have a specific interest in one type of sport, there are some alternatives to consider — like F1 TV Pro and DAZN.

There are also two services — ITVX and Rugbypass TV — which don’t cost a cent but only offer a handful of sports content.

The former provides access to other linear channels from the UK but can only be accessed via a VPN with UK-based servers.

Formula 1 enthusiasts can also enjoy all the big races on F1 TV Pro for $5.99 (R113) per month.

For a broader range of content that includes some Springbok rugby, the Six Nations, Currie Cup, UEFA Champions League, and several other rugby tournaments, you can get Aussie streaming service Stan Sport starting from R125 per month.

That does not include the cost of a VPN with an Australian server.

The table below compares the content and prices of sports streaming services available in South Africa without a foreign payment method.