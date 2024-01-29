DStv keeping its WWE rights, despite R94-billion Netflix deal

MultiChoice says that Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) events, including Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Wrestlemania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, will remain available on SuperSport.

This is despite Netflix inking a ten-year deal for $ 5 billion (R94 billion) with the WWE for the exclusive rights to Raw, bundled with certain international rights on other WWE properties.

Bloomberg reported last week that Netflix will begin airing the show in the US, Canada, Latin America, and other international markets in January 2025 after the WWE’s domestic deal with Comcast expires.

Comcast recently acquired a 30% stake in MultiChoice-owned streaming company Showmax through its subsidiary, NBCUniversal.

Bloomberg also reported that Netflix will become the exclusive home outside the US for all WWE shows and specials, including Smackdown and NXT.

These rights also include pay-per-view live events like Wrestlemania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

According to the report, the pay-per-view events will be included at no additional cost for Netflix customers — much the same as how SuperSport packaged the content.

However, MultiChoice said the deal would not impact its contract with the WWE.

“SuperSport has held WWE broadcast rights for Sub-Saharan Africa since 2017, which we expanded in 2019, through our direct partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment,” it said.

“We are also pleased to bring wrestling fans WWE Premier Live Events as well as a dedicated 24-hour WWE channel on DStv and GOtv, which has archive content, documentaries and bespoke WWE shows such as Jambo WWE.”

Although SuperSport may not immediately be losing its WWE rights in Africa to Netflix, the streaming giant’s entry into live events should be of some concern to Africa’s biggest pay-TV broadcaster.

While the rise of online streaming has caused a Balkanisation of premium video entertainment, MultiChoice’s trump card has always been SuperSport.

An attack on its dominance on that front by players with deep pockets like Netflix, Google (YouTube), Disney, and Amazon (Prime Video) could have huge repercussions for the broadcaster.