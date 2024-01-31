DStv’s decline is killing this South African household name

DStv’s struggle to increase its subscribers in South Africa has come at the cost of another well-known local household name — Ellies.

The four-decade-old company is well-known for manufacturing basic electrical equipment like multiplugs, extensions, and surge protectors.

It also offers satellite equipment and installations via a dedicated division whose name many South Africans might recognise on DStv dishes — Elsat.

In addition to home users, Elsat provides DStv signal distribution tech for hotels, venues, businesses or residential estates, which supports multiple satellite feeds without requiring numerous satellite dishes or decoders.

However, the money it makes from Elsat has plummeted in the past five years, partly due to waning demand for DStv’s products in South Africa.

In its 2019 financial year, Ellies’ revenue from satellite television providers, including DStv, was R353.02 million.

That accounted for 27.77% of its total revenue from South African operations.

By its 2023 financial year, its satellite provider revenue had shrunk to R145.51 million, a drop of 58.78%.

The contribution to Ellies’ overall revenue in South Africa also plunged to 15.61%.

Ellies has blamed the decline of its satellite business on the low demand for DStv services in the past few years.

The company has defended its slow reaction to the development by explaining it initially benefited from a one-off surge in subscriptions during initial lockdown restrictions.

“MultiChoice was deemed an essential services provider and partnered with Ellies to continue delivering its services, which resulted in a surge in new subscriptions as people were homebound,” Ellies said during the announcement of its financial results in 2022.

“Subsequently, as Covid-19-enforced lockdown restrictions eased, demand for new subscriptions tapered off.”

There is a correlation between DStv’s subscriber additions or losses and Ellies’ shrinking revenue in the satellite division.

MultiChoice grew its South African DStv subscribers from 6.921 million in March 2019 to 8.016 million in March 2023.

That works out to an increase of 15.8% over five years — or annual growth of around 3%.

In the previous five years, the annual increase in South African subscribers was over double that rate.

In March 2014, MultiChoice had 5.008 million subscribers.

It added 1.92 million customers up to March 2019, working out to a 6.7% annual growth rate.

The graph below compares DStv’s subscriber fluctuations between 2019 and 2023 with Ellies’ declining satellite provider revenue.

As broadband connectivity has grown in South Africa, fewer households require television to access entertainment, education, and news.

Many are also opting for video streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Showmax.

These services are eating into DStv’s growth potential in South Africa, particularly among the more affluent target market.

In addition to its satellite revenue losses, Ellies failed to capitalise on the rise in demand for backup power systems.

Despite plans to supply inverter trollies and similar equipment, Ellies failed to ensure sufficient stock levels and various other brands ate its lunch.

More recently, Ellies once again announced big plans to pivot its business to become a smart infrastructure player.

“The refocused strategy leverages the current Ellies offerings around alternative energy, connectivity, IoT and streaming products for the home and business, and the change in strategy necessitates a reorganisation of the business model,” Ellies said in 2022.

As part of this realignment, Ellies aims to acquire alternative energy company Bundu Power for over five times its own market value.

Analysts are sceptical about whether the deal will benefit Ellies, given that it comes too late for the early mover advantage.

Since load-shedding became more severe in 2020, the market has exploded with alternative energy providers.

Towards the end of 2023, local demand for solar panels started declining as many households and businesses who could afford backup systems had already bought them.