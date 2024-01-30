Video streaming is coming for DStv and E-tv in South Africa

A Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) survey has revealed that the number of households watching traditional linear TV in South Africa has dropped 12.5% between 2019 and 2023.

Despite the number of households in South Africa increasing 5% from 17.3 million to 18.2 million, households watching linear TV declined from 15.9 million to 13.9 million.

Expressed differently, the proportion of households watching traditional TV has gone from 92% in 2019 to 76% in 2023.

However, this does not mean people have stopped watching TV.

When adding streaming into the mix, the number of South African households watching TV in 2023 increases to 16.5 million — almost 91%.

“This survey has been conducted after a long hiatus and, in the aftermath of Covid 19 and other changes, we find ourselves in a completely new video-viewing world,” the BRC stated.

“People are watching as much video as they always were but it is happening very differently now. This reflects international trends.”

The BRC conducted an audience establishment survey last year to better understand how it needs to adjust its panel for measuring ratings.

Its Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS) ratings indicate how many people watched a show or channel at a particular time. It is a critical component in determining how much platform owners can charge for advertising.

This time, the BRC’s establishment survey combined face-to-face and online data to obtain a representative national sample. Previously, it relied on face-to-face interviews.

It used an 8,000-person sample, with 5,000 in-person interviews and 3,000 surveys completed online. Fieldwork was conducted between November 2022 and February 2023.

The BRC said it would adjust the TAMS panel to align with the survey results, but any changes must be at a pace that will not disrupt the panel too severely.

It said several factors contributed to the dramatic shift in South African viewing behaviour, including lockdown, load-shedding, more (and cheaper) streaming options, higher levels of Internet and smartphone access, and the analogue TV signal switch-off.

In poorer households, loss of income caused by the lockdown and other economic factors increased situations where people couldn’t afford to buy or fix TV sets. The BRC noted this was also evident on the TAMS panel from 2020.

Some good news for DStv and eMedia from the survey was that their market share during primetime has remained relatively flat between 2020 and 2023.

This was even as the proportion of eyeballs on non-broadcast devices during primetime increased from around 15% to 20%. As of 2023, these devices are now second only to DStv’s primetime market share.

The biggest loser in the past four years was the SABC, which saw declines across SABC 1, SABC 2, and SABC 3.

Great news for eMedia was that Openview’s primetime market share increased from just above 5% to around 13%.

It should be noted that DStv and Openview both carry SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3, and E-tv.

The following slides from the BRC’s survey results presentation summarise a few other interesting findings.

It found that of South Africa’s 39.7-million video viewing population, 72% only use a TV set, 6.3% use streaming only, and 21.7% watch a mix of linear TV and streaming.

It also breaks down which types of devices are most popular with specific streaming services.

This showed that DStv’s TV apps were much more popular than its mobile and web apps.

However, pure streaming services like Showmax and Netflix see more even usage between their “lean-back experiences” and smartphone apps.

According to the BRC’s survey, 71% of South Africans still listen to the radio, 62% on a radio set and 33% while commuting.

While more people are using audio streaming services, 62% still say they don’t use any music streaming app. Spotify is by far the most popular music streaming service in South Africa.

The survey results also showed that around 74% of South Africans have regular Internet access.

Most (90%) access the Internet from their smartphone, while 27% use a computer or laptop.

89% use mobile data, while only 20% have a fixed Internet connection at home.