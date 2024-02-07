Streaming media box and smart TV price shootout

TV size determines whether it is cheaper to buy a smart TV, or a regular television and a media box, a MyBroadband analysis has found.

We considered the prices of 32-inch, 40-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch TVs and various media boxes.

It was cheaper to buy a 32-inch or 55-inch smart TV compared to the equivalently-sized regular TV and Chromecast combination.

However, for 40-inch and 43-inch TVs, it was cheaper to buy a non-smart TV and Chromecast.

For the media streaming devices we compared the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, Google Chromecast with Google TV, and the 64GB Apple TV 4K, priced at R799, R939, and R3,099, respectively.

The 32-inch 1080p TCL S5400AF Smart TV is priced at R2,499 — R699 more than the cheapest 32-inch conventional TV and streaming stick combination.

The TCL TV was almost R3,000 less than the non-smart Sinotec 32-inch STL-32WG6D and the Apple TV 4K 64GB streaming device.

However, it should be noted that at R3,099, the price of the Apple TV device is already higher than that of the smart TV. Buyers should also consider that the operating software on cheaper smart TVs can underperform streaming sticks and media boxes. Some streaming apps also may not be supported on all devices.

In the 40- and 43-inch categories, we found that non-smart TV and media box combinations were often cheaper than a smart TV. However, the Apple TV combination was to be more expensive in both size categories due to the high price of the streaming device.

South Africans can save approximately R1,000 by opting for a 40-inch Sinotec STL-40T1D TV and a Xiaomi Mi TV stick over a similarly-sized Skyworth smart TV.

In the 43-inch category, the Xiaomi Mi TV stick and Sinotec 43-inch STL-43WG6D combination was around R1,000 cheaper than buying the 43-inch Hisense E7K smart TV.

However, it should be noted that the Sinotec’s resolution maxes out at 1080p, while the Hisense offers a 4K resolution.

At R939, the Chromecast with Google TV with non-smart TVs also offered significant savings over buying a smart TV in the 40 and 43-inch categories.

We found that buying the 55-inch Sinotec STL-55S1U smart TV is cheaper than buying a similarly sized conventional TV and a streaming device.

The Sinotec smart TV costs R5,499, compared to R6,198 for the most affordable conventional TV and media box combination.

The table below compares the prices of smart TVs of various sizes to similar-sized non-smart TVs with a media streaming box. We have specified the maximum resolution of each TV in brackets.