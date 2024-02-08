MultiChoice settles R63-billion Nigerian tax bill for R475 million

MultiChoice has agreed to a 35.4-billion naira (R475-million) settlement with Nigerian tax authorities over a complaint that it owed the government 1.8 trillion naira in back taxes.

At the time of the complaint, the rand-naira exchange rate brought Nigeria’s claim to around R63 billion.

By 1 February 2024, 1.8 trillion nairas were worth R37.8 billion. However, by the time of publication, its value had plummeted further — to R24.2 billion.

Similarly, the value of the settlement has dropped from around R705 million at the start of the month to R475 million.

The settlement will be offset against the security deposits and good faith payments made to date.

MultiChoice first announced that it had reached an amicable solution with the Nigerian Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in March 2022.

This was after the Nigerian tax collector froze MultiChoice’s bank accounts in July 2021, alleging that the pay-TV operator had not paid VAT since its launch in the country.

“In broad terms of the agreement, MultiChoice will withdraw all pending lawsuits, and FIRS resumed a Forensic Systems Audit of MultiChoice accounts on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, to determine the tax liability of the Company,” MultiChoice stated.

“With the agreement and the resumption of the Forensic Systems Audit, it is anticipated that the matters will be resolved expeditiously and shareholders will be kept informed of progress in this regard.”

MultiChoice has now disclosed the outcome of the audit and settlement negotiation with FIRS.

“The parties (FIRS, MultiChoice Nigeria, and MultiChoice Africa) concluded a ‘without prejudice or precedent’ agreement in full and final settlement of all matters in dispute,” South Africa’s pay-TV giant stated.

MultiChoice is not the only South African company Nigerian authorities have targeted.

In 2018, the Central Bank of Nigeria also ordered MTN to bring back $8.1 billion it alleged the company had illegally repatriated.

After protracted negotiations, the matter was resolved after MTN agreed to a “resolution payment” of $53 million.