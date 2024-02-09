DStv owner unfazed by Ellies business rescue

DStv parent company MultiChoice seems unconcerned about the impact of one of its major satellite equipment suppliers, Ellies, entering voluntary business rescue.

Ellies announced its board had decided it would be in the company’s best interests if it entered voluntary business rescue proceedings on 31 January 2024.

The announcement came after a last-gasp effort to pivot into a smart infrastructure business failed due to a lack of funding required to buy an alternative energy company.

Ellies is in deep financial trouble, with its last annual report for the 2023 financial year showing it recorded a total comprehensive loss of R85 million, 96% higher than in the previous year.

As of April 2023, its net debt stood at around R183 million, over four times its own market capitalisation.

While it has blamed its inability to evolve and compete in a much-changed electrical industry on a lack of working capital, financial experts have attributed its slow demise to poor management and strategy.

Historically, the company has counted the sale and installation of satellite dishes under its Elsat division among its major revenue drivers.

It also supplies equipment like decoder remotes, power supplies, and fibre termination units.

But this business has been in rapid decline over the past few years, which the company previously blamed on the low demand for DStv services.

An analysis of this decline shows that it roughly aligns with the net-subscriber addition performance of South Africa’s biggest satellite TV provider — MultiChoice’s DStv.

In 2019, Ellies’ revenue from satellite television providers, including DStv, was R353.02 million, accounting for 27.77% of its total revenue from South African operations.

Five years later, this figure had dropped 58.78% to R145.51 million.

The satellite division’s contribution to Ellies’ overall revenue in South Africa also plunged to 15.61%.

The chart below shows the correlation between Ellies’ satellite revenue and DStv’s declining net additions in South African subscribers.

MultiChoice said it would be inappropriate to engage in speculation or commentary on Ellies’ ongoing business rescue process.

However, it highlighted that it boasted a “resilient and diversified” decoder distribution model, complemented by substantial accredited installer capacity.

“Additionally, we have secured multiple approved dish kit suppliers to ensure uninterrupted supply,” MultiChoice said.

In addition to a shrinking satellite business, Ellies has suffered due to failing to capitalise on the load-shedding crisis.

With a vast network of technicians and decades of experience in electrical equipment, it was reasonable to expect the company would be one of the major benefactors of the drastic increase in load-shedding from around 2020.

Its last-gasp effort to get into the alternative energy industry with the buyout of a generator and solar equipment supplier for over five times its own value ended in embarrassment.

The company’s shareholders refused to bite on a rights offer to buy discounted shares, which aimed to help Ellies finance part of the deal.

Ellies’ shares were trading at 11 cents at the time of the rights offer, and it aimed to offer shareholders an additional 2.13 shares for every share they owned, at 7 cents per share.

Its share price subsequently collapsed below the rights offer price, which meant that shareholders would be buying shares at a premium.

Ellies cancelled the rights offer in early December and planned to take out more debt to get the deal through.

However, Ellies’ banks refused to put up the roughly R200 million in loans it needed to complete the transaction.