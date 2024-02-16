Best-rated streaming apps in South Africa — with prices

Amazon Prime Video is the best-rated streaming service available in South Africa, a MyBroadband analysis has revealed.

The streaming platform has an average rating of 4.55 out of five across the Apple App and Google Play Stores in South Africa.

MyBroadband compared the app store user ratings of several prominent streaming services, including three free platforms.

Not only is Prime Video the best-rated streaming service, it is also the cheapest among the likes of Netflix, Disney, and Showmax (not counting their respective mobile-only options).

For R79 per month, Prime Video offers subscribers up to 4K streaming on three devices simultaneously.

The streaming platform offers a range of content, including old and new international movies and series, and a library of Bollywood content.

Disney+ and eMedia’s eVOD are the next-best-rated streaming services available to those living in South Africa, with average ratings of 4.35 out of five.

The Walt Disney Company-owned streaming service offers two subscriptions in the country: Premium for R139 a month and Mobile for R49.

The platform’s catalogue features international movies and TV shows, including Marvel Universe, Pixar Star Wars, and National Geographic content.

eMedia’s eVOD service was the next best-rated, offering a range of free-to-watch content and a Premium subscription that gives customers access to an extended catalogue for R29.99 per month.

The streaming platform gives subscribers access to South African movies, TV shows, soaps, and older international movies.

Netflix has an average rating of 4.15 out of five across the two app stores, and it offers four subscription tiers ranging from R49 monthly for the mobile-only plan to R199 for its Premium subscription.

The Mobile-only plan lets customers watch Netflix content at a maximum resolution of 480p on smartphones and tablets.

Netflix’s Basic, Standard, and Premium plans let users watch on any compatible device, with the maximum resolution and the number of simultaneous streams differing between the three.

The streaming giant’s catalogue includes international and local movies, TV shows, and a range of original content.

MultiChoice’s DStv Stream service isn’t far behind Netflix, with an average rating of 4.10 out of five.

However, it is the most expensive streaming service featured in the comparison, with its top-tier DStv Stream Premium plan starting at R699 per month.

It offers five other packages ranging from R29 to R469 per month.

The streaming services give customers access to live and on-demand programming, including sports, news, and local and international movies and TV shows.

MultiChoice recently relaunched its revamped Showmax streaming service — Showmax 2.0 — and the platform has an average rating of 3.70 out of five.

The relaunch also included updated pricing, with Showmax’s Entertainment package priced at R89 per month.

It also offers two mobile-only plans — Showmax Entertainment Mobile and Showmax Premier League — for R39 and R69 per month, respectively.

Showmax’s Entertainment and Entertainment Mobile plans give customers access to local and international shows, movies, and live sports, depending on the subscriber’s tier.

SABC Plus and VIU are both free-to-use. They are among the lowest-rated streaming platforms in South Africa, with average ratings of 2.95 and 2.90 out of five.

The table below compares app store ratings and pricing for several streaming services available in South Africa.