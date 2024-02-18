DStv customer charged R17,000 for installation

A resident of Newlands in Cape Town was recently overcharged roughly R16,000 on a DStv setup performed by an unaccredited installer.

The disgruntled Capetonian — Brian Davey — told his story to consumer rights journalist Wendy Knowler, who writes for Business Times.

Davey required installation of his TV, DStv decoder, sound bar, and Blu-Ray player. No additional hardware had to be supplied to carry out the service.

After a Google Search, he enlisted the services of a company called “Satellite King”.

Following the installation, Davey was invoiced an astronomical R16,850 by “Sky Digital Sat” for “satellite repairs”.

Among the inexplicable items in the invoice that he was charged for were the following:

New satellite dish — Nearly R10,000

UDMI receiver — R3,000

Optical cable — R500

Labour and installation — R2,500

The installer also said they swapped out an HDMI cable for a “superior” one.

Although HDMI cables can be made with more durable materials and support for higher bandwidth over great distances, there is no difference in picture quality between cheap and expensive ones suited for home use.

After flagging the charges with Knowler, MultiChoice sent one of its accredited installers to Davey’s home to analyse the work done.

It found the job should have cost about R945, R15,900 less than what Davey was invoiced. This would have covered the call-out fee, labour, and even the HDMI cable, which did not require replacing.

They also discovered that the satellite dish was never replaced and did not require replacing.

Fortunately, the installation itself was done correctly, and all was working as it should.

A MultiChoice spokesperson told Knowler that neither Satellite King nor Sky Digital Sat were among its accredited installers.

MultiChoice explained that its accredited installer programme includes reviewing their invoices and scheduling on-site inspections to assess the installation compared to what was charged.

“Without a signed agreement with an installer, we are unable to implement any consequence management,” the broadcaster said.

The spokesperson also explained that the broadcaster provided recommendations on installations on the decoder box itself.

Decoder sellers are supposed to inform customers to use accredited installers.

However, MultiChoice could not confirm whether its third-party resellers — which can include retailers like Takealot, Game, and Makro — provided this information to customers.

At the time of publication, the top two results in Google Search for “DStv installation” and “DStv install” presented to MyBroadband were links to DStv’s website for a list of accredited installers and an information page explaining the installation process.

The latter includes explicit advice to use accredited installers.

Over R20,000 for installation by service provider recommended in error

This is not the first time a hugely overcharged DStv installation has been reported in the media.

In 2021, a MyBroadband reader was billed R20,000 for a DStv installation, even though he had a voucher from the company for a free installation.

In that case, the reader had used an installer whose contact details were provided by an official DStv customer service agent.

Part of the installation involved an XtraView setup in a granny flat, requiring 277 meters of additional cabling, which would not be included in the free installation.

The reader said he had previously paid R6,000 for a similar Openview installation.

He was astonished when he was served with a R20,145 bill after the 3-hour installation.

The most expensive item on the list was the cabling, charged at R35 per meter for a total price of R9,695. The installer said this was because he used “premium copper” designed to last a lifetime.

The labour fee was the next biggest item at R4,500.

The installer wanted to know what bank the customer used and insisted on an immediate payment.

After being denied a request for a discount, he reluctantly paid the full amount.

To add insult to injury, the installation was done incorrectly, and his DStv service did not work as it should.

A subsequent investigation by MultiChoice found that the MyBroadband reader was grossly overcharged for the installation.

The company fixed the installation and committed to refunding him in full.

It also found that the customer support agent had erred in referring him to the installer.