Why a French media giant continues to buy MultiChoice shares

French media conglomerate Groupe Canal+ has saved large amounts of money by buying shares on the open market instead of an up-front offer.

MyBroadband analysed Canal+’s creeping takeover of MultiChoice to estimate how much it paid for its current shareholding in the company.

Canal+ has bought 187,913,964 MultiChoice shares since it first started buying up the company in October 2020 — a 42.47% stake as of 30 April 2020. It has spent around R21 billion on its shareholding.

To acquire the remaining 254,598,714 MultiChoice ordinary shares in issue at its offer price of R125 per share, Canal+ would have to pay R31.8 billion.

As things stood on 30 April, the total purchase price would be roughly R52.89 billion.

Had Canal+ stopped buying shares at 35.01% in February — when it triggered a clause in South African law forcing it to make a mandatory buy-out offer — it would’ve paid nearly R53.2 billion for MultiChoice if its offer is accepted.

By buying more MultiChoice shares on the open market for less than R125 per share, Canal+ has shaved almost R284 million off the final price.

Estimating how much Canal+ spent on MultiChoice stock since April has been easy.

The Takeover Regulation Panel has disclosed how many new MultiChoice shares Canal+ has purchased, along with its average purchase price for the past three weeks.

However, before this, MultiChoice would announce Canal+’s stake when it reached certain thresholds.

It also disclosed the number of shares Canal+ held in its annual reports since 2021.

MyBroadband analysed these official notifications from MultiChoice, Canal+, and the Takeover Regulation Panel over the years to calculate an estimated purchase price.

MultiChoice made its first announcement that Canal+ had taken a stake in the company on 5 October 2020, informing shareholders that the French media giant had acquired a 6.5% stake.

Three weeks later, it issued a similar statement announcing that Canal+ had increased its stake to 12%.

At the same time, MultiChoice’s share price rocketed from around R86.50 per share on 15 September 2020 to a peak of over R145 on 26 October 2020.

For our estimate, we calculated the average market price over the relevant periods before such announcements from MultiChoice to estimate how much Canal+ may have spent to acquire their stake.

Wherever we identified patterns like the one in 2020, we calculated the average price over that period.

The chart below shows how Canal+ has decreased its potential purchase price for MultiChoice should the board accept its offer.