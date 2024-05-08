Best movie ticket deals in South Africa

South Africans who are members of certain loyalty programmes can get substantial discounts on movie tickets and refreshments.

MyBroadband recently compared movie ticket prices from 2014 to 2024 and found that prices had more than doubled and even tripled for certain types of tickets.

A regular night out at the movies can easily cost a couple around R400, including snacks and drinks. For a family of four, it could be double that.

However, many of South Africa’s big banks, retailers, and insurers offer substantial movie ticket discounts to their members or customers.

The two big cinema chains — Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro — also have their own special offers on certain days.

Below are the best discounts on movie tickets in South Africa.

Absa Rewards

Absa Rewards members get a 50% discount on up to 16 Nu-Metro tickets annually.

This includes up to 12 tickets for standard 2D and 3D movies at non-Full VIP cinemas, two tickets at 2D and 3D VIP cinemas, and two tickets for 2D and 3D Xtreme cinemas. 4DX cinemas are excluded from the offer.

Discovery Vitality

Vitality Health members can get 50% off Ster-Kinekor 2D, 3D, or Cinema Nouveau tickets and up to 25% off Ster-Kinekor Cine Prestige, Imax, and NT Live tickets.

Kids between the ages of 2 and 18 can also get free movie tickets for screenings before 19:00 if they undergo the Kids Vitality Health Check every 12 months.

Edgars Club

All Edgars Club members can get 40% off regular 2D and 3D Ster-Kinekor tickets, and 30% off Cinema Nouveau, Cine Prestige, or Imax tickets.

In addition, their membership entitles them to a 50% price cut on a regular drink and popcorn combo.

More details on the benefits of each type of membership are shown below.

FNB

FNB sells Ster-Kinekor 2D ticket vouchers for R85 each under “Retail” in its mobile banking app’s “Buy” section. However, it levies a R2.80 service fee per ticket, so the price is technically R87.80.

The bank also sells Nu-Metro 2D tickets for R95 each, which is just R15 cheaper than the regular price.

Momentum Multiply

Momentum Multiply members get between 40% and 60% off Nu Metro tickets. The exact discount will vary based on the user’s reward level.

Discounts on VIP and Xtreme cinema tickets are only available to Multiply Premier members.

Nedbank

Nedbank Mastercard, Visa, and American Express debit and credit cardholders get 50% off Nu-Metro 2D, 3D, VIP or Xtreme movie tickets. They can also get 50% off a medium soda-and-popcorn combo.

In addition, if the card is linked to the Nedbank Greenbacks rewards programme, buying tickets will earn Greenbacks.

Nu Metro Wowza Wednesdays

All Nu Metro customers get discounts on tickets on Wednesdays, starting from R77 for a regular 2D ticket and R115 for an Xtreme 2D/3D ticket.

This offer is not available at Full VIP cinemas.

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper

Pick n Pay’s free Smart Shopper loyalty programme allows members to switch R60’s worth of points for a regular 2D Ster-Kinekor ticket.

Members can convert their points into a voucher via the online Smart Shopper portal or in-store at a kiosk.

Sanlam Reality

Sanlam Reality members get a wide range of discounts depending on their membership type, with prices for 2D tickets starting from R35.

In addition to the discounts on the tickets themselves, members on all tiers can get a refreshment combo consisting of a soda and a box of popcorn for R40.

The table below outlines the offers available to each membership type.

SK Club

Ster-Kinekor’s free SK Club membership entitles members to a 50% discount on movie tickets on Tuesdays. Members also earn points for buying tickets or snacks to earn free tickets and snacks.

Ster-Kinekor also has two paid-for monthly subscription plans with discounted tickets and snacks.

The free SK Club points system and subscriptions are explained in detail in the images below.