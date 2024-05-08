Ster-Kinekor showing old movies for R50 per ticket

South African cinema giant Stek-Kinekor has announced the launch of Throwback Cinema titles, starting with Chicago, for R50.

The company will screen a range of throwback titles, including Meet Joe Black, Notting Hill, and Back to the Future 1.

“Back to the Future 1 is one of those classic movies that take us back and yet it can be seen over and over,” says Ster-Kinekor.

“So, it makes sense that Ster-Kinekor has included it among its Throwback Cinema titles to be screened during May.”

“What also makes perfect ‘cents’ is the movie ticket price — just 50 South African rands,” it added.

Throwback Cinema titles will air at various Ster-Kinekor theatres, including Fourways and Sandton in Johannesburg, Irene and The Grove in Tshwane, Mall of the North in Polokwane, Gateway in Umhlanga, Somerset Mall in Somerset West, and Tygervalley and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

The table below summarises the Throwback Cinema titles and their screening dates. Bookings are already open, and all tickets cost R50.

Ster-Kinekor Throwback Cinema dates Screening start date Movie 10 May 2024 Chicago 17 May 2024 Meet Joe Black 24 May 2024 Notting Hill 31 May 2024 Back to the Future

The cinema giant has been struggling with South Africa’s challenging economic conditions, which have forced it to cut jobs and close several theatres across the country.

Last month, it announced plans to retrench 236 employees in a restructuring effort to address declining attendance.

It highlighted several factors that were to blame, including the struggling economy, load-shedding, and the impact of the Hollywood strikes.

The announcement came just two years after Ster-Kinekor exited business rescue.

“As these are forces largely out of the business’s control and the financial impact is likely to endure for some time, Ster-Kinekor Theatres has had to review its cost structure to ensure the continued survival and sustainability of its business,” the company said.

“Ster-Kinekor Theatres issued a notice to all staff informing them of the company’s intention to proceed with a restructure under Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, and to begin the consultation process.”

Affected roles include those in marketing, sales, human capital, business operations, content, finance, head office, regional operations, information technology, and the CEO’s office.

Ster-Kinekor also revealed plans to close up to nine cinemas in several provinces.

The planned closures affect mainly Ster-Kinekor’s cheaper theatres, where tickets are priced between R65 and R75.

In the Western Cape, only Bayside is in the firing line. In Gauteng, it will close Cedar Square, Maponya, Matlosana, Southgate, and the iconic Sterland.

Ster-Kinekor aims to close its Boardwalk and Shelly Beach cinemas in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as Mimosa in the Free State.