DStv Premium vs Uncapped broadband with Netflix

South African households can get a wide range of uncapped broadband and Netflix combos for far less than a standalone DStv Premium subscription.

MultiChoice is one of many broadcasters under threat from the growing adoption of video streaming services.

Many households are abandoning more conventional satellite and cable TV subscriptions and switching over to on-demand streaming, a practice informally dubbed as “cord-cutting”.

For example, GlobalData’s US Pay-TV Forecast estimated that pay-TV subscription penetration in households in the US dropped to 42% in 2023, down from a peak of 85% in 2009 and 2010.

Video streaming services are substantially cheaper and often available with more flexible month-to-month payments.

The latest price of DStv’s sought-after Premium subscription is R929.

DStv’s last few price hikes have been well below the inflation rate, a sign that it has come under immense pressure from a growing range of affordable video streaming services and cheaper uncapped broadband in South Africa.

The most expensive entertainment-focused online video streaming service subscription in South Africa, Netflix Premium, costs R199 per month, less than a quarter of the price of DStv Premium.

Other major video streaming services are even more affordable and include:

Amazon Prime Video — R79

Apple TV+ — R124.99

BritBox — R99.99

Disney+ Premium — R139

eVOD — R30

Showmax — R89

Viu — R69

If you subscribed to all these video streaming services with Netflix Premium, it would cost roughly R99 less than a DStv Premium subscription.

However, you should factor in the price of an uncapped Internet plan because it is required for streaming online content, whereas DStv can work with just a satellite link.

Deducting the price of a Netflix Premium subscription from the monthly DStv Premium fee leaves R730 for an Internet package.

As of May 2024, a plethora of affordable uncapped fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), fixed-LTE, and fixed-5G packages are available for below this price.

The most affordable option for streaming at up to 4K quality is a Zoom Fibre FTTH package with 15/15Mbps speeds, priced at R247.

Even paired with Netflix Premium, it costs less than half the price of a DStv Premium subscription.

The table below shows just a handful of uncapped Internet packages you could bundle with a Netflix Premium package for well below the price of DStv Premium.

Uncapped Internet plans + Netflix Premium ISP Fibre/Mobile network Download/Upload Speed Price Price with Netflix Premium Afrihost Zoom Fibre FTTH 15/15Mbps R247 R446 Afrihost Vumatel FTTH 25/25Mbps R449 R648 Afrihoft MetroFibre FTTH 25/25Mbps R517 R717 Rain 5G Rain fixed 5G 30/30Mbps R559 R759 Herotel Herotel FTTH 50/50Mbps R549 R749 Afrihost Openserve FTTH 50/2 R597 R796 Afrihost Openserve FTTH 50/2 R597 R796 Afrihost Openserve FTTH 50/2 R597 R796

MultiChoice has partnered with NBCUniversal, part of US broadcasting giant Comcast, to expand its Showmax streaming service to better compete with international rivals like Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video.

The duo formed a new company — Showmax Africa Holdings Limited — 70% owned and controlled by MultiChoice and 30% held by NBCUniversal, and invested $177 million (R3.26 billion) in the relaunched Showmax 2.0 service during the last financial year.

MultiChoice believes that Showmax will allow the company to double its customer base and deliver an additional $1 billion (R18.42 billion) in revenue in the medium term.

According to research by Omdia, Showmax was already the biggest streamer in Africa by November 2023 — with 2.1 million subscribers compared with 1.8 million for Netflix.

It estimated Showmax’s video streaming market share on the continent stood at 39%, while Netflix had 33.5%.

However, Digital TV Research has a very different view of the market.

According to its latest estimates, Netflix is the leading video streaming subscription in South Africa and will grow to 6.9 million by 2029, while Showmax is second and will hit 3.7 million by the same year.

Nevertheless, Digital TV Research principal analyst Simon Murray also believes that these two will be the biggest contenders for the top spot in the years to come.

Showmax has one major strength over Netflix in Africa — a treasure trove of first-hand industry knowledge, experience, and a deep-seated familiarity with what content African viewers like to watch.

Its partnership with NBCUniversal could allow it to balance this content with more globally appealing movies and TV shows, an area where Netflix’s offering is formidable.