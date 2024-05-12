Tensions over SABC board “study group” meetings with ANC MPs

Tension is brewing in the SABC regarding so-called “study group” meetings with ANC MPs preceding its board and management’s appearances before Parliament, Sunday Times reports.

The publication said there had been a “long-standing tradition” that the ANC demanded government and other officials meet with its MPs ahead of portfolio committee presentations to “massage” their feedback.

A former SABC board member told the Sunday Times that these meetings had “compromised” officials.

“I thought it was like a prep, support or coaching session, but I soon realised it was a political thing where they will try to suppress certain things [and] advance other things,” they said.

“It became like a bullying session where you would be told, ‘Don’t do this — do that.'”

The Sunday Times’ sources said the previous SABC board had put a stop to the practice.

However, they also said the board’s current chair and senior executives met with the ANC MPs ahead of a communications portfolio meeting this past week discussing a controversial DA elections ad released last Sunday.

Contentious DA ad at heart of tensions

The SABC initially broadcasted the ad but pulled it after the committee’s meeting.

The ad showed a South African flag burning, symbolising the country’s deterioration under ANC rule and a warning of what the DA argues will come if the ruling party remains in power.

At the end of the video, the burning is reversed to restore the flag to a pristine state, which the DA contends will happen under its rule.

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the ad in the strongest terms, labelling the burning of the national flag as “treasonous”.

“Our country’s flag is a sacred symbol in our national life,” he stated. “It is despicable for a political party to destroy a symbol of our unity and existence as a nation.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen hit back, accusing Ramaphosa of committing treason himself through various actions — including for his roles in supporting former president Jacob Zuma and heading the ANC’s “corrupt” cadre deployment committee.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The former head of SABC News, Phatiswa Magopeni, reportedly questioned why board members should attend a political party’s preparatory meeting and share their notes if the broadcaster was supposed to be independent.

She regarded the practice as improper and suggested it amounted to governance failures.

However, board chairperson Khathutselo Ramukumba said the SABC was not the only state-owned entity that appeared before the ANC study group.

Most of the board members agreed that the SABC should not cut itself off from the ANC completely if this was a common practice by other state-owned entities.

“The discussion ended with a resolution that some mechanism to regulate these engagements should be devised, as the board can’t close its doors completely to the ANC,” the Sunday Times quoted a source as saying.

In response to a query from the Sunday Times, the SABC said it regularly engaged with various stakeholders in the government and corporate sector.

“These engagements occur as part of a proactive stakeholder management strategy, or at the request of the stakeholder(s) concerned in an open, free and democratic society,” said SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo.

“There is no law or regulation that prohibits the SABC from engaging with political parties, which are, in any case, legal entities under the laws and constitution of the Republic of South Africa.”

The ANC was also recently accused of interfering in the SABC’s mandate by subjecting the broadcaster’s news head, Moshoeshoe Monare, to a polygraph test with the State Security Agency.

The Public Media Alliance took particular issue with the timing of the vetting ahead of the elections and the leaking of a recording in which Ramaphosa complained about media coverage of the ANC.

The broadcaster has said all its executives must undergo security vetting as a condition of employment.

Monare said although he had agreed to the vetting process, he was unaware that this would include a polygraph test.

His written request for reasons behind the polygraph test was denied.

Monare also pointed out that other senior executives — including the SABC CEO — had not been subjected to polygraph testing.