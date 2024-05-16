DStv’s plan to deal with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+

The Department of Communication and Digital Technologies (DCDT) says on-demand music and streaming services could soon pose a severe threat to broadcasters in South Africa.

The department raised these concerns in its annual performance plan for 2024/25. However, MultiChoice is confident that DStv will survive the ever-changing media landscape.

“Although broadcasting revenues increase every year, on-demand music and video online streaming services are seriously disrupting the industry globally and may soon pose a serious threat to South African broadcasters,” the DCDT said.

The DCDT said revenue generated from broadcasting services increased by 12% between 2021 and 2022.

“The total revenue generated from broadcasting services exhibited a noteworthy increase of 12%, growing from R36.7 billion in 2021 to R41.2 billion in 2022,” it said.

“Notably, revenue derived from advertising and subscriptions experienced growth rates of 15.6% and 12.4%, respectively, while infomercial revenue witnessed a decline of 40.7%.”

MyBroadband asked MultiChoice and eMedia for their views on the statement regarding the potential threat on-demand online streaming services pose to South African broadcasters.

MultiChoice acknowledged the “disruptive nature” of online streaming services but otherwise avoided answering our questions directly.

“MultiChoice has increased its investment in local content. MultiChoice is the biggest funder of local content in Africa and produces thousands of hours of local content annually, further expanding our local content library,” it said.

“We have been home to the best of international content for many years bringing our customers a wide variety of content from the world’s best content providers, including the likes of HBO and Disney.”

“These interventions are an acknowledgement of the ever-changing media landscape brought by the disruptive nature of the on-demand music and video online streaming services,” it added.

The pay-TV broadcaster said its 42 local channels offered in Africa are each designed to cater for regional tastes, adding that it has plans to expand its repertoire.

“Our General Entertainment stable is hugely successful and continues to command significant viewership across the DStv and GOtv services as we roll out our owned formats across Africa, strengthen our relationships with global co-production partners and continue to expand our repertoire,” said MultiChoice.

eMedia didn’t respond to MyBroadband’s request for comment.

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela announced in November 2021 that the company plans to double down on local content to compete against international streaming services.

The CEO said he wasn’t nervous about the potential threat of streaming services. “I would not use the word nervous,” he said.

“We recognise them and we know they are competitors in the market, and we need to take note of their activities in the market like all other competitors that we are competing with across the continent.”

Mawela said MultiChoice has a solid foundation of its own content that international streaming services can’t offer and will continue investing in local content production.

He added that the content continues to be popular in South Africa and Africa. “The competition will happen, but we will see some overlap between the services,” he said.

“Of the content we have pursued ourselves, we are the best in sport and the home of local content in local languages.”

“No matter how fluent people are, they still want to hear the languages that they are able to speak on a day-to-day basis,” Mawela added.