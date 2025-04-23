Broadcasting23.04.2025

18 video streaming services in South Africa

South African households have many video streaming services offering millions of hours of movies and TV series on demand, including several free options.

In the past decade, Internet broadband connectivity and affordability have improved substantially, making these platforms more accessible for many South Africans.

Both fixed and mobile broadband providers have frequently told MyBroadband that video streaming apps are their biggest data traffic drivers.

PwC Africa’s Entertainment and Media Outlook 2024-2028 estimated there were roughly 3.4 million video streaming subscribers in South Africa by 2023, a roughly 150% increase from five years earlier.

It anticipated that this would grow by another 1.6 million subscribers over the next five years, exceeding five million in 2028.

Between 2019 and 2023, entertainment and media revenue in video streaming in South Africa increased from R1.8 billion to R4.5 billion.

This is expected to grow to roughly R6.8 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. By comparison, traditional TV’s revenue is expected to struggle at a CAGR of roughly 0.4%.

By 2023, nearly half of all South African households had access to fixed broadband, enabling liberal use of data-intensive services like video streaming.

However, PwC believes that 4G and 5G expansion will be the biggest role players in bringing more viewers to streaming in the next few years.

The expansion of fibre networks into lower-income neighbourhoods could also significantly impact video streaming uptake in South Africa.

With at least 18 different video streaming services currently operational in South Africa, people connecting to the Internet for the first time have a significant selection of platforms to choose from.

MyBroadband assembled a list of major video streaming services available in South Africa.

In addition to major international platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+, there are also numerous local options.

MultiChoice’s Showmax is not only the biggest local service but also one of the country’s oldest subscription video streaming services.

While neither Netflix nor Showmax have shared subscriber figures, multiple market research firms have estimated these are the two leading platforms in the country.

Although they do not offer free tiers, the two services have affordable mobile-only subscriptions to cater for those customers with smaller budgets or those who primarily access the Internet on a smartphone.

Two free options — eMedia’s eVOD and SABC+ — have also recently recorded substantial uptake. eVOD recently reported over 1.13 million registrations, while SABC+ is quickly closing in a million as well.

There are many more streaming platforms to choose from, some offering highly specialised content for specific audiences and tastes.

The table below provides a summary of 18 prominent video streaming services available in South Africa in April 2025.

ServiceMain appealMonthly price
Amazon Prime VideoOriginal movies and series, Amazon-owned content (MGM), and third-party contentR79
AfriforumTVAfrikaans series, podcasts, radio, reality shows, and kids contentFree
Apple TV+Critically-acclaimed original movies and seriesR124.99
CrunchyrollExtensive anime selection R39 to R49
Curiosity StreamDocumentaries and educational seriesR59
DAZN PremiumBoxing, fighting, basketball, extreme sports, and American football R149.99
Disney+Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars franchise titlesR159
DStv StreamLive sports and local contentR299 to R799
eVODLocal content, including popular soapsFree, R50 for Premium
F1 TV ProF1 content for less than a full sports streaming suite$5.99 to $8.99
MubiWidest range of original movies and series, and third-party contentR139.99
NetflixWidest range of original movies and series and third-party contentR49 to R199
SABC+Local content and newsFree
ShowmaxSouth African movies and TV shows, including local true crime documentaries. International content from NBCUniversal, Sky, HBO, and others.R45 to R99
Sony LIVBollywood movies and seriesR84.99
Tennis TV PremiumLive Grand Slam tennis tournamentsR308
ViuLocal movies and series, including South African soaps, as well as Korean and Turkish contentFree, R69 for ad-free
YouTubeBillions of hours of free long and short content, primarily creator-generatedFree, R81.99 for ad-free

