South African streaming pirate found guilty and sentenced

MultiChoice says a significant legal victory has been achieved in the fight against digital piracy in South Africa after the Germiston Regional Court found Vuyisile Victor Selem guilty on all charges.

Selem was charged with contravening the Cybercrimes Act and fraud in case 285/12/2023. The DStv owner said he was sentenced to either a R10,000 fine or 12 months of direct imprisonment.

“This case forms part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal IPTV service known as Waka TV, a pirate operation distributing unauthorised streaming access to premium pay television content,” said MultiChoice.

“The verdict follows a targeted raid conducted in Germiston, where Selem was apprehended assisting an undercover informant with the installation of an illegal IPTV box.”

An investigation revealed his role as a reseller for Waka TV, with further incriminating items seized at the scene.

These included an unapproved pirate Internet streaming device, promotional banners advertising access to DStv Premium channels, and a mobile phone containing details of approximately 90 paying customers.

“All evidence was documented and submitted for forensic analysis, and additional suspects linked to Waka TV are currently under investigation,” MultiChoice stated.

“This ruling stresses the serious consequences of engaging in digital piracy and marks a strong precedent in South Africa’s fight against cybercrime.”

MultiChoice said further raids and legal actions against individuals affiliated with the Waka TV pirate operation are expected in the coming months.

The broadcaster credited the successful operation to the coordinated effort between the Germiston SAPS tracing team, Germiston SAPS detectives, and Irdeto anti-piracy investigators.

“This verdict is a good indication that the courts are getting tougher on those who commit crimes involving the illegal use of MultiChoice content,” said Frikkie Jonker, the director of cybersecurity and broadcasting piracy at Irdeto.

Irdeto is a MultiChoice Group subsidiary and the company’s partner in the fight against piracy across the African continent.

“It sends a clear message that piracy will not be tolerated. We commend the South African Police Service for their professionalism and their continued support in the fight against broadcasting piracy,” Jonker said.

MultiChoice said it would continue cracking down on streaming piracy and urged the public to report any suspected illegal activities ([email protected]).

Putting pirates behind bars

MultiChoice has been on a mission to tackle the scourge of streaming pirates in South Africa, with its raids in 2024 resulting in the arrest of at least ten suspects.

Pay-TV broadcasters like MultiChoice see pirate streaming platforms as a significant threat, as they steal revenue from copyright owners and licensors like themselves.

According to Partners Against Piracy (PAP), illegally distributing licensed content threatens the sustainability of content creators and rights holders.

“The illegal distribution of content through pirate streaming services like Fmovies and unauthorised IPTV platforms poses substantial challenges for the industry as a whole,” said PAP.

“This form of piracy not only results in direct revenue losses for businesses but also undermines the integrity of our content distribution models.”

In June 2024, MultiChoice announced that a raid the month prior had resulted in the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in the Waka TV pirate streaming operation.

“This operation represents a major milestone in our relentless commitment to protecting MultiChoice Group’s content and the integrity of our broadcasting services,” it said.

The suspect appeared in court in early June, charged with fraud and contravening the Cybercrimes Act.

“Additional charges are being considered in consultation with the Senior Public Prosecutor,” MultiChoice added.

It also seized equipment from the premises and said more arrests were imminent.

True to its word, MultiChoice announced the arrest of another suspect a day later. The suspect allegedly illegally sold pirated Internet streaming devices, enabling users to access DStv content.

It is alleged that the suspect managed several pirate customers and resellers, sold pirate streaming devices, and distributed DStv content, including live channels, movies, and series.

A third raid followed, and over a month later, MultiChoice confirmed that it had resulted in the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in acts of piracy.

They are accused of selling login credentials and pirate Internet streaming devices. The arrest also resulted in the confiscation of numerous pieces of equipment.

In mid-August 2024, MultiChoice announced that a joint operation with the Milnerton South African Police Services had led to the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in piracy.

The suspects are alleged to have sold pirated Internet streaming boxes that enabled access to paid-for DStv content.

The pay-TV broadcaster struck another significant blow to Waka TV in September when it raided premises in Germiston, leading to the arrest of an individual allegedly involved in fraud, money laundering, theft, and violations of South Africa’s Cybercrimes Act.

“During the raid, the suspect was apprehended for allegedly aiding one of the investigation’s informants,” said MultiChoice.

“The suspect is accused of allegedly providing an illegal Internet streaming device intended to facilitate unauthorised access to SuperSport content. This violation directly impacts broadcasters such as DStv.”

MultiChoice announced three further arrests between then and late November 2024, two of which were allegedly involved in the Waka TV operation.