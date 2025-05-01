One area where DStv beats Netflix in South Africa

While Netflix may be more affordable than DStv Stream and has no ads, MultiChoice’s streaming platforms have not seen price hikes since they were launched.

MultiChoice launched its standalone DStv streaming service in December 2020, which included streaming-specific packages that did not require a satellite subscription.

In August 2023, MultiChoice revamped its DStv streaming product line, renaming it DStv Stream and adding several new features, including profiles and local language soundtracks.

When MultiChoice launched its streaming-only DStv services, the company initially priced them the same as its satellite pay-TV products.

However, it soon dropped the prices for most of the streaming-only packages. The company has also generally not increased these prices, while its satellite packages have been subject to annual increases.

At launch, a streaming-only DStv Compact Plus package was R529 per month. This has increased marginally to R549 in the past five years, representing an average annual increase of 0.74%.

On the other hand, DStv Stream Premium’s price has decreased from R819 per month when it first launched in 2020 to R799 per month — an average annual decrease of 0.49% over five years.

Amazon Prime Video’s monthly subscription fee has also decreased marginally since its launch in 2016, from R80 to R79. This is an average annual decrease in price of 0.14%.

MultiChoice’s video-on-demand (VOD) platform, Showmax, has also not increased in price since launching in 2015. It has remained at R99 for the Entertainment package for ten years.

However, the same can’t be said for DStv’s Premium and Compact Plus satellite bouquets, although the price increases of MultiChoice’s two most expensive satellite pay-TV packages have been below inflation.

The DStv Compact Plus satellite package has seen its price increase by 1.46% per year since 2017, whereas DStv Premium’s price has increased by an average of 3.43% per year since 2015.

Netflix’s Standard and Premium subscriptions saw an average annual price hike of 1.5% and 1.83% over the nine years since launching in South Africa.

The Standard subscription increased by R20 to R159 and Premium by R30 to R199.

YouTube recently hiked its Premium prices for the first time since launching in 2019, increasing its single subscription by R10 and its family plan by R40.

This increase caused the two subscriptions to rank lower than other platforms, with the single membership growing by 2.19% per year and the family plan by 5.31%.

Given that it only launched three years ago, Disney+’s price hike of R11 places it in the bottom three, with an average annual increase of 2.79%.

Apple TV+’s R50 price increase from R84.99 on its launch date in 2019 to R124.99 today makes it the streaming service with the highest average annual growth, 6.64%.

Subscription Year launched Price when launched Price now Average annual change DStv Stream Premium 2020 R819 R799 -0.49% Prime Video 2016 R80 R79 -0.14% Showmax 2015 R99 R99 0% DStv Stream Compact Plus 2020 R529 R549 +0.74% DStv Compact Plus (satellite) 2017 R489 R549 +1.46% Netflix Standard 2016 R139 R159 +1.50% Netflix Premium 2016 R169 R199 +1.83% YouTube Premium (single) 2019 R71.99 R81.99 +2.19% Disney+ 2022 R128 R139 +2.79% DStv Premium (satellite) 2015* R699 R979 +3.43% YouTube Premium (family) 2019 R109.99 R149.99 +5.31% Apple TV+ 2019 R84.99 R124.99 +6.64% *DStv’s Premium satellite bouquet was launched in 1995. For the sake of the comparison, the average annual change in price has been calculated since 2015.

Shift in how we consume content

The arrival of Netflix and other streaming platforms in South Africa accelerated a shift in how people consumed entertainment at home.

However, this change significantly impacted DStv’s parent company, MultiChoice, which was evident in its change in viewership numbers in the mid-2010s.

Premium was once the most sought-after entertainment package in South Africa, offering a wide range of content and an unbeatable sports offering, resulting in solid growth for many years.

MultiChoice first started reporting how many of its subscribers were on the Premium package in March 2012.

At that point, roughly 39% of its overall base — or about 2.19 million customers — were subscribed to its flagship offering.

In March 2015, Premium peaked at 2.35 million customers. However, within a year, the three-year gain had been erased, crashing to less than 2.1 million by March 2016.

A key event between these dates was Netflix’s global launch in January 2016.

South Africa was one of 130 countries that received official support for the service after it had previously required the use of a virtual private network to access.

With a monthly starting price of $7.99 (R126 at the time), Netflix offered incredible value for money compared to DStv Premium’s R699 price tag.

While Netflix’s content offering did impress at launch, it has expanded significantly over time.

It now offers thousands of movies and TV shows, including Netflix Originals, popular movies from third-party studios, and a vast catalogue of classics and older content.