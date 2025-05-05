Piracy making a comeback in South Africa

The proliferation of video streaming services and the fragmentation of entertainment content across multiple platforms could be sending Internet users in South Africa back to pirating movies and TV series.

At least one major Internet service provider (ISP) in South Africa has recorded a noteworthy increase in torrent traffic in early 2025.

Axxess founder Franco Barbalich has told MyBroadband that the ISP recorded a 20% jump in torrent activity in the past three months.

Torrents are index files that contain details of where other files or parts of files are located across a distributed peer-to-peer (P2P) network.

P2P networks host files across multiple computers instead of centralised servers, helping to share the processing and bandwidth loads.

While not exclusively used for illegal content, P2P and torrents are highly popular for distributing unlicensed copies of copyrighted content, including movies, series, games, and software.

Torrent traffic was particularly heavy in the late 2000s and early 2010s, with sites like ThePirateBay gaining widespread popularity among online pirates.

Aside from not having to pay for the content, among the major reasons for downloading files illegally was that many TV series were not available locally or only aired weeks or months after their US broadcasts.

South Africa’s fairly limited Internet capacity and the heavy bandwidth demand caused by the large file sizes of many torrent downloads forced ISPs to throttle or shape torrent traffic for many years.

The advent of on-demand video streaming services like Netflix, Showmax, Prime Video, and Disney+ stemmed the tide of TV and film piracy.

Similar to what iTunes and Spotify did for music piracy, and Steam for game piracy, these platforms offered a legal, affordable, and more convenient alternative to torrents.

Many former pirates were willing to pay the relatively low subscription fees for the wide range of content and ease of use these services brought to the table.

Highly competitive pricing was also a game-changer in the US, where consumers had grown weary of expensive cable TV, much like some South Africans had become frustrated with DStv.

In 2019, many ISPs told MyBroadband that video streaming traffic had obliterated torrents.

By the middle of 2024, torrent activity had become so insignificant that several had stopped monitoring its traffic completely.

Subscription fatigue

However, in more recent years, the streaming market has become saturated with many more players.

A much higher number of platforms are competing to license third-party content and create their own original productions.

In addition, streaming services have begun regularly increasing their prices. This has led to what the industry calls “subscription fatigue.”

In South Africa, in particular, several shows are unavailable because they are hosted exclusively on platforms that have not launched locally, like Paramount+.

In other cases, they may not be available because no local service picked up the distribution rights.

With the Internet making the world a smaller place, there is more awareness around series available in other countries than in the past.

With the prevailing “on-demand” consumer culture stimulated by video streaming services, many South Africans might find themselves heading back to the High Seas.

Multiple reports have found that content piracy has been rising globally in recent years following a decline until the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Research by the piracy-focused firm Muso found that visits to piracy websites increased 6.7% year over year in 2023, following an 18% surge in 2022.

TV series were the most popular pirated content, followed by movies, music, and software.

While there is currently little specific information on local trends, Axxess’s feedback suggests that South African Internet users may be catching up to those in the larger markets where content piracy is seeing a resurgence.

However, the country’s second-largest mobile network, MTN, which also operates a fibre ISP, told MyBroadband that torrents are not a major traffic class on its network and that it has not seen any surge in traffic as reported in other markets.

Several other ISPs said they preferred not to comment on the issue.

Torrent resurgence is only one sign

Another type of online piracy may be going relatively unnoticed in the broadband industry — illegal IPTV streaming.

These services function like streaming platforms but do not have the necessary licenses to distribute their content.

They typically offer apps on modified Android TV boxes sold by local resellers and charge a minimal fee to provide access to movies and TV series from numerous prominent services.

According to the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office, there was a 10% increase in visits to IPTV registration website visits in the region in 2023.

In South Africa, well-known examples include Waka TV, MyFamilyCinema, and Watchlist Pro.

Waka TV, in particular, has caught the attention of DStv parent MultiChoice.

The broadcaster has increasingly collaborated with law enforcement and authorities to crack down on Waka TV resellers.

As a result, there have been numerous arrests and successful prosecutions of Waka TV service providers and hardware resellers in the past year.