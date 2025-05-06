DStv’s secret weapon to beat international competitors

MultiChoice’s continued investment in local content, including popular sports, movies, and TV series, gives it a competitive advantage over international players like Netflix.

In its interim results, MultiChoice revealed that it had produced 2,763 hours of local content, bringing its local content library to 86,215 hours.

Showmax Originals continued to excel, engaging viewers and earning local and international accolades.

Spinners won Best Foreign Series at the Shanghai TV Festival, while Afrikaans drama Wyfie received a nomination at the prestigious Seoul International Drama Awards.

Showmax local content received over 118 South African Film and Television Awards nominations, the most of any streaming platform.

MultiChoice’s local content advantage stretches beyond movies and TV series. Sport plays a significant role in delivering content that its users enjoy.

Supersport has a reputation as one of the world’s leading sports broadcasters and strongly focuses on popular South African codes.

It has unmatched coverage of local rugby, cricket, and soccer and all the biggest global sporting events. This bodes well for viewership numbers.

The Proteas’ progression to the final of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup drove a 17% increase in viewership compared to the 2022 tournament.

The Rugby Championship, won by the world champion Springboks, and a thrilling conclusion to the 2023/2024 English Premier League season, also bolstered numbers.

In August 2024, SuperSport Schools’ app reached the milestone of 1 million registered users, roughly doubling its user base year over year.

SuperSport Schools delivered over 35,000 hours of app and TV viewing content during the first half of the 2025 financial year.

It is also investing in sports documentaries. Chasing the Sun 2 was SuperSport’s third most-viewed sports documentary ever, edging out Chasing the Sun and Rassie.

MultiChoice is leveraging its leadership in local sports to bring additional value to its subscribers and gain a further edge over competitors.

One of these initiatives is SuperSport Experiences, which is done in partnership with DStv Rewards.

Working with SA Rugby, the group offered loyal DStv Premium subscribers the opportunity to buy “Early Bird” tickets to the Springboks’ home test matches, which were fully subscribed.

Large international streaming players like Netflix and Disney+ will find it virtually impossible to compete with MultiChoice on local content.

MultiChoice’s leadership in local content is no surprise. The company has been investing in local content leadership for years.

Four years ago, MultiChoice chief executive Calvo Mawela said they were executing a strategy to create hyper-local content.

“We create thousands of stories each year in many languages, featuring a diverse range of cultures to enrich lives across our incredible continent,” he said.

“Our significant investment in local production, content and industries means we can keep taking Africa’s stories to the world.”

He added that a benefit of producing local content in Africa is that it is not as expensive as buying content from the United States or Europe.

“Making African content and paying actors and staff in local currencies comes at a fraction of the cost of buying dollar-denominated international content,” said Mawela.

“Many stories can be redeployed in different African countries and still resonate, adding to savings,” he said.