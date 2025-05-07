DStv and Showmax dominating YouTube and Netflix in South Africa

MultiChoice’s DStv Stream and Showmax services are dominating their international rivals in South Africa, according to research by BB Media.

The firm’s latest report into South African streaming trends showed that 39% of households were subscribed to DStv Stream in 2024.

That is more than three times the market penetration of any international streaming service.

In fact, it is greater than the combined percentages of households BB Media estimated were subscribed to YouTube Premium, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ in South Africa.

The percentage may seem unusually high at first glance.

However, it may not be far off the mark, considering DStv had 8.1 million active subscribers in South Africa during its last reporting period in September 2024.

According to Statistics South Africa’s latest General Household Survey (GHS), the country had an estimated 19 million households by 2024.

As a household typically shares a DStv package, that could mean that close to 42% of recognised households in the country had a DStv product last year.

With the immense improvement in Internet penetration in recent years, it is not unreasonable to consider that many of those households also use DStv Stream, as it is included with DStv’s satellite products.

12% of households also used MultiChoice’s standalone video streaming service Showmax — the same as the proportion that subscribed to YouTube Premium.

If half of the Showmax subscribers are also DStv users, considering it is included on higher-end packages and discounted on some others, MultiChoice’s products would have around 45% market penetration.

The world’s biggest video streaming service Netflix only managed to rank in fourth place with 11% penetration, while another global giant Disney+ was fifth with 6%.

The table and image below shows the top 10 video streaming services with the highest household penetrations in South Africa and how many subscribers they may have based on the latest GHS data.

Service Percentage of households subscribed

(according to BB Media) Estimated number of households subscribed

(based on GHS 2024) DStv Stream 39% 7.41 million Showmax 12% 2.28 million YouTube Premium 12% 2.28 million Netflix 11% 2.09 million Disney+ 6% 1.14 million Amazon Prime Video 4% 760,000 Apple TV+ 3% 570,000 VIU 2% 380,000 MUBI 1% 190,000 eVOD 1% 190,000

DStv’s satellite subscribers have been gradually declining in recent years, but this is largely in line with linear TV trends in other markets.

According to S&P Global and analysis by nScreenMedia, subscribers on traditional pay-TV services in the US — including cable and satellite — have decreased by 12% annually in the past two years.

Much of the decline has been driven by cord-cutting — households ditching conventional broadcasting for Internet-based streaming.

South Africa previously lagged behind due to lower Internet penetration and perceived high data costs, but appears to be catching up, with overall linear TV viewership spiralling in recent years.

MultiChoice is in the process of pivoting more towards its streaming offering, including through a substantial investment in its Showmax service in partnership with NBCUniversal.

In its interim results for the six months ending September 2024, MultiChoice said its Showmax subscriber base had increased by 50%.

MyBroadband’s analysis of research from various entities found that the service was no longer just the most popular dedicated streaming service in Africa, but also the leading platform in South Africa.

While it has never shared subscriber numbers for South Africa, it was widely believed that Netflix was the country’s leading subscription-based streaming service for many years after its local launch in 2016.

While DStv Stream has largely been complimentary to the main satellite offering, MultiChoice has also increasingly focused on letting this product stand on its own two feet.

Priced from R699 with Showmax included, DStv Stream Premium offers excellent value for money considering its wide range of live TV channels, including its extensive sports offering.

The rights to sought-after live sports events and its locally-relevant productions are considered to be major weapons in DStv’s arsenal for combatting the global streaming giants.