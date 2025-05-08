The huge R300,000 TV produced in South Africa

Hisense has unveiled its 110UX ULED X Mini LED TV, a 110-inch unit manufactured in South Africa, which it says offers a cinematic, stadium-worthy experience at home.

It showcased the large TV, which costs R299,999, during events hosted at Hirsch’s Homestores in Umhlanga, Fourways, and Milnerton on Wednesday, 7 May 2025.

Hisense describes the 110UX ULED X Mini LED TV as its most ambitious innovation yet.

Deputy general manager at Hisense South Africa, Luna Nortje, said the TV is manufactured at the company’s Atlantis factory in Cape Town, “by South Africans, for South Africans”.

“This was more than a product showcase — it’s a celebration of how far Hisense and South Africa have come together,” she said.

Guests who attended the showcase events got to experience the 110-inch TV, which Hisense says features next-generation Mini LED technology, first-hand.

According to the company, the TV “delivers unmatched contrast, brightness, and colour fidelity”.

The R299,999 price tag includes a four-year guarantee, free delivery, expert installation, and premium after-sales support.

Hisense said the new TV underscores its broader legacy. The company was founded in Qingdao, China, in 1969 and operates in more than 66 nations.

“Since entering South Africa in 1996, Hisense has built a 29-year legacy grounded in integrity, customer-centricity, innovation, and sustainable growth,” it said.

Its Atlantis Industrial Park spans 100,000m² and has grown substantially over the years.

Hisense said the factory can produce one million TVs and over 500,000 refrigerators annually, generating nearly 1,000 direct jobs and 5,000 indirect jobs across the industry’s supply chain.

In 2019, the manufacturer formed a joint venture with global container liner shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to enhance logistics and regional exports.

The venture employs over 150 people and has established cross-border warehousing networks from Johannesburg and Cape Town into Southern Africa.

It added that its efforts are reflected in its South African market share.

“As of early 2025, Hisense leads the South African market, ranking first in both the TV and refrigerator categories,” it said.

Hisense South Africa added that, through its collaboration with the China-Africa Development Fund, it remains committed to strengthening economic and social ties between China and South Africa, and bringing South African-made tech to the rest of the globe.