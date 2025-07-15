Beginning of the end for the SABC TV licence

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has published a request for proposals for a suitable service provider to develop a sustainable funding model for South Africa’s public broadcaster.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) financial situation is dire, and reworking its funding model is critical to its sustainability.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi announced the request for proposals while presenting his Budget Vote debate speech on Friday, 11 July 2025.

“The department has published the request for proposals to develop a more sustainable funding model that is much-needed for the public broadcaster,” he said.

The SABC has been losing money for more than a decade, and while the TV licence scheme isn’t its primary funding source, TV licence fee avoidance is a major contributor to its poor finances.

The public broadcaster’s latest annual results revealed that TV licence non-payment increased to 86% in the 2023/24 financial year, meaning only 14% of licence holders paid their fees.

TV licence billing for the period amounted to nearly R5 billion, but the public broadcaster only collected R741.2 million. It lost out on R4.3 billion in TV licence revenue.

The long-awaited SABC Bill is intended to invalidate the outdated Broadcasting Act of 1999, which regulates the SABC.

It is also intended to help develop a sustainable funding model for the public broadcaster. However, the bill, introduced to Parliament in October 2023, merely kicked the problem down the road.

This prompted Malatsi to attempt to withdraw the bill in November 2024. He deemed the bill insufficient to rectify the public broadcaster’s sustainability challenges.

However, this was met with backlash from Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies chairperson Khusela Diko.

As a result, Malatsi struggled to get the withdrawal gazetted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza.

In February 2025, the Portfolio Committee announced that it would continue to process the SABC Bill, aiming to finalise it by June 2025. However, as of 14 July 2025, the SABC Bill has yet to be finalised.

Previous proposals to replace the TV licence scheme

The public broadcaster recently revealed that it wants to increase the annual TV licence fee as one of several interim measures to become financially sustainable.

It argued that “legacy” holders are the only people still paying their annual TV licence fees, meaning that these holders would pay increased prices to subsidise non-payers.

“There’s no new person like a young person that is buying a TV licence,” the SABC said. “It’s the same people from day one who are paying today.”

However, a TV licence fee increase is likely far off, as the public broadcaster explained that applying for an increase will entail an extensive legislative process.

The SABC has recently proposed two primary alternatives to the TV licence scheme. Malatsi has also raised some “wild ideas” to improve revenue generation at the public broadcaster.

This includes collecting the SABC’s fees through vehicle licensing departments, such as when people renew their car licence disc every year.

“You can’t renew your driver’s licence if you have outstanding fines and an enforcement order against you,” Malatsi told MyBroadband in an August 2024 interview

“If you’ve got multiple vehicles, you can’t renew the one without settling fines on the other, because those things are coordinated and integrated with eNatis.”

Malatsi said there are opportunities to link the SABC’s TV licence to other licence fees to ensure they are collected.

However, the minister emphasised that these were just ideas, rather than official proposals or policy directions.

Another alternative previously proposed was a levy that must be paid by all households, regardless of whether they consume SABC content, similar to Germany’s Rundfunkbeitrag.

SABC head of policy and regulatory affairs Philly Moilwa proposed a household levy once again in September 2024, suggesting that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) would help collect the fees.

He also said pro-competitive licence conditions could allow MultiChoice’s DStv, the country’s dominant pay-TV broadcaster, to factor the fees into its pricing.

However, MultiChoice told MyBroadband that it firmly opposed any scheme where it would be responsible for collecting fees on the SABC’s behalf.

Another alternative, raised by Malatsi in March 2025, is to implement a levy on local and international streaming services to help fund the SABC TV licence.

However, Malatsi’s spokesperson, Kwena Moloto, emphasised that the streaming levy was just one of several options under consideration and not a formal proposal.