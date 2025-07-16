Cheaper movie tickets in South Africa — including R399 for 150 tickets per month

South African movie theatre fans can get discounted tickets for Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro through various loyalty programmes, often without any extra fees or effort.

The country’s two biggest cinema chains offer a range of discounts directly or through partner businesses, including banks, retailers, insurers, and fuel station operators.

For a start, both Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro have discounted tickets on one weekday, with no extra costs involved.

On Tuesdays, Ster-Kinekor’s free SK Club tier offers a 50% discount on all movie tickets, including its higher-end Imax and Prestige offerings.

At most of its cinemas, the 50% discount brings a regular 2D/3D ticket price down to R64.75, while Imax and Prestige tickets will cost R107.50 and R115, respectively.

Ster-Kinekor also offers a paid subscription service, with two plans priced at R289 and R399 per month, each offering a set number of tickets every month.

The first is called the Fan Club and includes four 2D/3D movie tickets every month that can be shared. It also offers 20% discounts on a regular popcorn and soda combo.

The more expensive Morvies Club fan includes up to five movie screenings every day in a month for one person. If used to its maximum potential, the member will be able to get 150 tickets in a month.

Nu Metro offers a R48 price cut on its regular 2D and 3D tickets on Wednesdays, taking the price down to R87. Xtreme 2D/3D tickets are also reduced from R200 to R124 on Wednesdays.

Although Nu Metro’s discounts are not as big as on Ster-Kinekor Tuesdays, it provides reduced R50 tickets at its Price Freeze cinemas, and cheaper tickets for kids and pensioners at all cinemas and times.

Members of the two cinema chains’ clubs also get points for their purchases which can be used towards tickets or refreshments in future visits.

Discounts for customers of certain banks, retailers, and insurers

James Gunn’s Superman is currently showing in South African theatres and is one of the year’s biggest releases so far.

When it comes to third-party offerings, Momentum Multiply members can get the biggest discount, up to 60%, on Nu Metro tickets.

However, they will have to be on the top-end Private Club tier. Those on lower levels still get good discounts of around 50%.

Several other partners offer 50% discounts without additional requirements. At Nu Metro, these include Absa Rewards, Clientèle, and Nedbank. At Ster-Kinekor, it is Discovery Vitality and Pick n Pay Smart Shopper.

Parents with Discovery Vitality can also get free tickets for screenings for children aged two to 18 before 19:00 on weekdays.

Lastly, VodaPay app users can buy vouchers providing 50% extra value on movie tickets and refreshments.

The table below provides a summary of all the rewards programmes and memberships that offer discounted movie tickets at Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro in July 2025.