Plan to settle TV signal fight in South Africa

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has instructed its legal team to work with industry stakeholders to solve the analogue switch-off impasse outside the court system.

This was revealed by communications minister Solly Malatsi while presenting his Budget Vote speech on Friday, 11 July 2025. The Gauteng High Court blocked Malatsi’s previous deadline of 31 March 2025.

“Earlier this year, the analogue switch-off planned for the end of March was halted by the Court,” the minister said.

“We have taken note of the court’s findings and given the department’s legal representatives the mandate to engage with their counterparts to ensure we can find a non-litigious solution.”

The Pretoria High Court suspended Malatsi’s latest deadline on 27 March 2025 and interdicted the minister from taking further steps to finalise the project and end dual illumination.

Judge Selby Baqwa also interdicted state signal distributor Sentech from switching off analogue signals. Players like eMedia and Media Monitoring Africa had launched a bid to block Malatsi’s deadline.

“The operation of the final analogue switch-off date of 31 March 2025, as announced by the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies on 5 December 2024, is suspended,” the judgement reads.

Malatsi’s opposition had argued that many indigent households would be left without access to critical information once South Africa’s analogue TV signals are switched off.

They also said the minister didn’t sufficiently consult stakeholders when setting the 31 March 2025 deadline.

Baqwa agreed that the public would suffer severe consequences if analogue TV signals were switched off on that date.

“The minister admits this in his answering affidavit that if the analogue transmitters cease operating, the ‘whole republic’ will suffer prejudice,” wrote Baqwa.

“Despite this acceptance he suggests that all currently registered households will receive an STB by 31 December 2025 some nine months after the analogue switch-off date.”

He explained that the harm caused wouldn’t just be temporary, arguing that each day without access to critical information results in the irreversible loss of knowledge, awareness, and democratic participation.

Uncertainty creating a headache for the SABC

Nomsa Chabeli, SABC Group CEO

In May 2025, SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts that the deadline’s uncertainty made it difficult for the broadcaster to secure marketing clients.

She explained that marketers are reluctant to take long-term “bulk” deals due to the lack of clarity surrounding the planned switch-off.

She also said the SABC was concerned that switching off analogue TV signals would have a disastrous impact on its audience numbers if many residents weren’t migrated to digital technologies in time.

“We compete on audiences. We go out to the market to sell audiences, and then when we start losing those audiences, it means from an SABC perspective, our value will immediately drop,” said Chabeli.

She explained that many players in the television advertising market prefer to buy advertising in bulk and in advance.

“Advertisers are saying to us: ‘I’m wary of entering into a bulk deal based on today’s audience, because I’m not sure that in September you’re still going to have the same number that you’ve just sold’,” she said.

“That has impacted our liquidity, simply because this is the majority of how we sell our inventory. We sell it in bulk. We don’t sell it on a month-to-month basis.”

Chabeli said prematurely shutting off South Africa’s analogue TV signals would threaten the public broadcaster’s sustainability.

“The analogue switch-off implications and switch-off are critical for the sustainability of the SABC, because they speak directly to the bulk of the revenue that the SABC derives,” she said.

The SABC has called for the analogue switch-off to be postponed to the end of 2025, while others believe the extension should be even longer.