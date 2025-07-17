The small cinema chain coining it in South Africa

The Avalon Group’s CineCentre cinema chain has observed consistent audience growth in 2025, and CEO AB Moosa says the company’s focus on affordability resonates with its customers.

CineCentre is a relatively small cinema chain compared to players like Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor. It has five locations across three provinces in South Africa.

MyBroadband asked Avalon Group about CineCentre’s operations in 2025 and its plans for the rest of the year.

“CineCentre’s 2025 has been marked by consistent stability and growth in attendance,” said Moosa.

“Our rewards discount bundles offered with every movie ticket and refreshment have been especially appreciated by our customers.”

Moosa explained that CineCentre has maintained a strong audience turnout despite broader economic challenges and plans to expand the value it offers moviegoers.

“The Everyday Lifestyle Rewards linked to our ticketing have been a major success, and we are in advanced discussions to bring on new customers,” he said.

“This will broaden the scope of rewards available, giving guests access to even more discounts simply by watching a movie or enjoying refreshments at our cinemas.”

Moosa said CineCentre is committed to finding opportunities for expansion and growth, while continuing to enhance the cinema experience across its existing locations.

“Providing an accessible and rewarding movie outing remains at the heart of our offering,” he added.

One way CineCentre achieves this is through its recently introduced Cine-Sensational Deal, through which guests get a 2D or 3D movie ticket, medium popcorn, and medium drink for R149 on any weekday.

Moosa said the offering has been well received and added that the deal’s price drops to R120 through its Budget Tuesdays promotion.

“Each Cine-Sensational Deal includes a rewards code valued at up to R1,470, just like our standard tickets,” he said.

“This is in addition to the R1,909 in rewards available through refreshment purchases.”

Moosa said they were excited about what lies ahead, including an excellent slate of upcoming films, and remained committed to delivering entertainment at great value.

Beating the cinema slump in South Africa

Prominent South African cinema chains, Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor, have reported audience declines recently, with load-shedding, the 2023 Hollywood Actors’ strikes, and streaming driving the decline.

However, Moosa previously told MyBroadband that its pricing and deals set it apart from other players in the industry.

While Ster-Kinekor has restructured and cut some jobs, Moosa said these challenges are company-specific and don’t apply to CineCentre.

“Having been in the industry for 85 years, the Avalon Group has encountered numerous challenges over the decades and has successfully addressed these with a long-term vision,” he said.

“Certainly, trading conditions for retail in general are challenging, particularly due to inflation and a stressed consumer market, our CineCentre cinemas remain on a stable trajectory.”

Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro highlighted load-shedding and the Hollywood strikes as significant contributors to declining audience numbers in South Africa.

Moosa said all of CineCentre’s cinema complexes are equipped with generators to ensure the customer experience at its locations isn’t compromised.

Regarding the Hollywood strikes, he said the scarcity of content has a limited short-term impact on CineCentre.

“During the protracted Hollywood actors’ strike, which has long since ended in November 2023 and resulted in some release delays by a few months, there were still sufficient movies to offer,” he said.

Despite its stability, Moosa said CineCentre had diversified its offerings to accommodate customer needs and planned to expand.

This includes airing sports events, hosting conferences and private events, birthday parties, and even facilitating marriage proposals.

“We are also working on e-sports events at our cinemas, amongst other initiatives,” Moosa added.