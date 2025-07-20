The man who brought TV to South Africa

Theo Rutstein has been credited with first bringing television to South Africa. However, what makes his story even more remarkable is that he managed to sell people TVs before the country’s first broadcast.

Before starting the Teljoy business, Rutstein worked at a brewery where he “earned peanuts and on the odd occasion an almond.” He then studied an LLB, qualified as a lawyer, and later became an advocate.

Rutstein recalls being obsessed with the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969, and was frustrated that South Africa had to tune in on the radio while many countries watched on TV.

“As I was listening to this on the radio, it occurred to me that there would eventually have to be television in South Africa and it would be impossible to resist it,” he told CNBC Africa in a 2019 interview.

“I realised that when it came, there would be an immediate demand that would exceed the supply, and it would be a good business to be in when the first broadcast happened.”

However, the apartheid government’s stance at the time was that television would not be introduced in South Africa, which Minister of Posts and Telegraphs Dr Albert Hertzog stated on 7 March 1964.

Rutstein also knew little about retail, as he was working in property development at the time, a business he had built with his father.

So he packed his bags and headed to the UK to explore the television market, where he came across the rental concept.

Upon returning to South Africa, Rutstein said he realised that applying the business model to the South African case “would not be too problematic.”

Fortunately for his venture, the government announced in 1971 that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would be allowed to introduce a television service.

Teljoy, a name derived from “Television enjoy”, then ran an advert on the front pages of the country’s four major newspapers boldly stating Rutstein’s prediction from the 1969 moon landing.

The advert read: “TV will come, when it comes, there will be a shortage of supply. Where will you be to watch the first broadcast, in your own home or with your neighbours?”

Believing in the dream

Rutstein said the first challenge when starting the business was accumulating enough subscribers willing to sign an agreement and “believe in the dream.”

It’s worth noting that at the time of Teljoy’s launch, there were still no television broadcasts in South Africa.

“Our other challenge was trying to persuade the government to bring television into the country during apartheid,” Rutstein said in an interview for Teljoy’s 50th anniversary.

“They were concerned that they would be unable to block foreign propaganda. However, with the public and media pressure, we managed to bring in the first TVs to the country in 1974.”

To solve the first challenge, Teljoy advertised non-binding contracts that allowed customers to pay only when the TV was installed and receiving local transmissions.

Customers were charged R39 per month, or just over R1 a day, to rent a 51-centimetre TV set, with the option to terminate the contract.

At the time, the government announced that only five companies would be allowed to supply TVs in the country, with Teljoy being shortlisted among ten others.

The company had partnered with a German manufacturer but signed a contract with Telefunken, one of the others shortlisted, to be selected as one of the final five.

Runstein said that although Teljoy started with R300,000, it needed R40 million when TV was launched in South Africa.

However, given its roughly 100,000-customer base, this funding was relatively easy to secure from major banks.

Since then, Teljoy has also saw success in the cellphone market, partnering with Vodacom in the 1990s to rent out devices.

Teljoy signed up 50,000 cellphone subscribers in its first six months and was eventually acquired by Vodacom.

Vodacom then asked Rutstein to return in 2000. The following year, he led a management buy-out and reacquired his initial business, with the mobile operator keeping the cellular service division.

Today, Teljoy has diversified into several other product categories, including computers, air conditioners, fitness and beauty products, lawnmowers, and home appliances.

In a recent interview, Rutstein said that he wants nothing about the business model to change apart from “enhancing it to work better with the times.”

A Teljoy newspaper advertisement