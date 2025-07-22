SABC wants R100-million TV licence VAT change

The SABC has asked Parliament to exempt TV Licences from South Africa’s 15% value-added tax (VAT), which would provide the financially distressed broadcaster with a short-term liquidity benefit.

SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli explained that they would keep the licence fee the same if the VAT were zero-rated, giving the public broadcaster a much-needed R100-million revenue boost.

Chabeli said licence fees have not increased since 2012. This was because the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies rejected their applications for fee increases, as well as requests to zero-rate VAT.

“We realise we will never get an increase on licence fees, but if VAT is zero-rated, it gives the SABC a short-term benefit from a liquidity perspective,” Chabeli said.

Speaking to a joint sitting of the Standing Committee on Appropriations and Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Chabeli said the SABC’s situation was dire.

Referring to the SABC as a “burning platform,” she said the public broadcaster’s business model was designed for a world that no longer exists and was no longer fit for purpose.

However, Chabeli said the SABC cannot change it. To change the SABC’s funding mechanism, legislative and regulatory amendments are required.

Meanwhile, she warned that TV licence fee compliance continues declining, with the evasion rate between 85% and 86% — up from an already-high 70% in 2018.

Therefore, only about 15% of registered TV licence holders currently pay their annual fee of R265. This excludes people who have never held a TV licence, but should be paying.

For the previous financial year, the SABC billed R4.3 billion but only collected around R800 million, demonstrating the significant revenue lost due to non-payment.

Chabeli said the existing legislation ties the obligation to pay a TV license to owning a physical TV set, which is outdated given the rise of streaming and mobile technologies.

No consequences for TV Licence evasion

She also said that the SABC had no enforcement mechanism, such as garnishee orders or blacklisting, unlike the South African Revenue Service or municipalities, if people didn’t pay their rates and taxes.

“Those who pay their SABC TV licence, pay out of the goodness of their hearts — and that’s the reality,” she said.

Additionally, the cost of collection is 40%, with R40 out of every R100 collected going towards debt collectors. “The TV license regime has spectacularly failed,” said Chabeli.

As a result, TV licenses account for only 13% of the SABC’s revenue, while 83% comes from advertisers and sponsors.

At the same time, the SABC’s ability to appeal to advertisers and sponsors is hampered by its inability to invest “ahead of the curve” in compelling new content and technology.

Chabeli also said that the SABC’s public service mandate includes programming for all South African languages, cultures, and religions, which is less attractive to advertisers.

This creates a problem because the current funding model relies heavily on commercial activities to fund a public interest mandate.

Meanwhile, the SABC’s competitors can use the profits from their commercial activities to reinvest in and strengthen their commercial activities.

Chabeli reiterated the SABC’s previous requests that a general household levy be considered as an alternative funding mechanism to TV licences.

She said such levies are used by several governments around the world to fund their public broadcasters. Some also fund their public broadcasters from the national fiscus.

The SABC believes the South African Revenue Service could be used as a collection agency to ensure better collection of this levy.

Minister requests proposals for solution

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has published a request for proposals for a suitable service provider to develop a sustainable funding model for South Africa’s public broadcaster.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi announced the request for proposals while presenting his Budget Vote debate speech earlier this month.

“The department has published the request for proposals to develop a more sustainable funding model that is much-needed for the public broadcaster,” he said.

Malatsi previously told MyBroadband that he has some “wild ideas” about improving revenue generation at the SABC.

This includes collecting the levy or TV Licence fees through vehicle licensing departments, such as when people renew their car licence disc every year.

“You can’t renew your driver’s licence if you have outstanding fines and an enforcement order against you,” Malatsi told MyBroadband in an August 2024 interview.

“If you’ve got multiple vehicles, you can’t renew the one without settling fines on the other, because those things are coordinated and integrated with eNatis.”

Malatsi said there were also opportunities to link the TV Licence to other licence fees to ensure they are collected.

However, he emphasised that these were just ideas, rather than official proposals or policy directions, unlike the formal request for proposal he has since issued.