Good news for DStv in South Africa

Despite the broadcasting sector’s overall revenue decreasing between 2020 and 2024, advertising revenue has consistently grown over the period.

This is according to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (Icasa) State of the ICT Sector report for 2025.

Icasa’s report said that revenue generated by the broadcasting sector contracted 1.79% from R35.3 billion in 2023 to R34.6 billion in 2024.

While the sector saw strong growth from 2020 to 2022, reaching R41.2 billion in revenue, it shrank by 14% the following year.

However, advertising revenue has continued to rise since 2020, growing by 6.73% to R6.2 billion in 2024.

Icasa highlighted that this revenue stream had a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% over the five years, having stood at just over R5 million in 2020.

Similarly, MultiChoice-owned pay-TV broadcaster, DStv, reported a 3% increase in advertising revenue at the end of last year.

It attributed this to a strong sports schedule, including the Olympic Games, that compensated for a weak macroeconomic environment.

MultiChoice said that its Chasing the Sun 2 documentary, which was fully funded by commercial sponsors and advertising revenue, became SuperSport’s third most-viewed documentary ever.

However, Icasa’s report said that, given this growth, the sector “needs to adapt by enhancing content offerings and exploring innovative subscription models to remain competitive.”

This is because of a drop in pay-TV subscription revenue noticed throughout the year. Icasa said this revenue stream contracted by 5.1%, dropping to R26.2 billion.

This followed a similar trend to overall revenue, increasing to a high of R31.9 billion in 2022, before decreasing again.

Despite this, the overall number of subscribers increased by 0.12%, from 7.41 million in 2023 to 7.42 million in 2024.

This points to a possible stabilisation after the significant drop in subscribers from 8.3 million in 2022 to 7.4 million in 2023.

However, MultiChoice said in its most recent annual results that its subscribers remain under pressure due to prevailing macroeconomic conditions.

“Linear subscribers were down 1.2 million or 8% YoY to 14.5 million active subscribers, with the loss evenly split between South Africa (0.6m) and Rest of Africa (0.6m),” the MultiChoice Group said.

“Although reflecting an improvement on FY24 trends, this indicates ongoing broad-based pressure across the group’s entire customer base.”

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela previously said they accept that some clients will unsubscribe or downgrade during economic downturns.

He said they are confident these former clients will return as DStv subscribers when their financial situation improves.

MultiChoice reassessing its DStv offering

Given increased competition in the pay-TV market with the prominence of services like Netflix and Prime Video, MultiChoice has said it is reassessing its content packages for DStv.

The increased competition in the sector has become evident given DStv’s loss of subscribers and the consequent rise in paid over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform users.

This is called cord-cutting — cancelling a linear pay-TV subscription in favour of an Internet-based service.

MyBroadband contacted MultiChoice earlier this year to find out how it plans to better position DStv to compete with the increasing competition.

“What we have been talking about consistently as an executive team since I joined is how we reimagine the way we go to market,” said MultiChoice South Africa CEO Byron du Plessis.

“This includes how we service our customers and adapt to the changing trends that are the reality of our future. To continue to drive future success, we need to think differently than we have in the past.”

Given the increasing trend of cord-cutting in South Africa, MultiChoice has introduced an OTT service of its own: DStv Stream.

While subscribers of the linear TV platform can access this for free, subscriptions to the various OTT-only packages can be purchased at a discounted rate.

A large part of DStv’s appeal is its dominance in sports, as SuperSport provides a service offering all major events South Africans want to watch in one place.

“SuperSport remains a force for our business, and our ability to bring sporting moments to life, both on traditional and streaming platforms, remains a core value proposition of our offering,” Du Plessis said.

The rights to broadcast sports are often sold exclusively because these packages yield the most revenue for sports bodies, which is necessary to pay players and invest in development.

Icasa has not definitively concluded whether a lack of competitive bidding or DStv outbidding competitors causes this dominance.

Despite this dominance, Icasa said evidence suggests many of DStv’s competitors can still compete “without having to spend significant amounts of money on expensive sports content.”