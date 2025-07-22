MultiChoice warning about people who pirate sports channels

MultiChoice warns that the relentless rise of sports piracy has reached crisis levels and threatens to undermine the very fabric of the global sports ecosystem.

The broadcaster said it has become a scourge that impacts everyone from world-class athletes on the global stage to grassroots teams building local pride.

“According to a study by Synamedia and Ampere, sports piracy results in an estimated $28 billion (R494 billion) in lost revenue each year,” MultiChoice said.

“These staggering figures are not abstract. They represent the erosion of funds that broadcasters, leagues, and clubs depend on to grow the game.”

Money generated from sports broadcasting rights is used to enhance fan experiences, invest in local talent, and ensure that youth academies have the resources to nurture talented young players.

“In Europe alone, a recent report by the Live Content Coalition uncovered over 10.8 million illegal sports streams in 2024,” said MultiChoice.

“Spanish football league LaLiga, one of the world’s most prominent rights-holders, estimates that its clubs lose between €600 and €700 million (R12.4–R14.5 billion) annually due to piracy.”

MultiChoice said this kind of economic damage reverberates down the value chain, forcing clubs to make difficult short-term decisions.

This includes cutting budgets, pausing stadium upgrades, and shelving community development programs. “In effect, piracy robs fans not just of content but of progress,” it said.

“Today’s piracy networks are not run by hobbyists or lone hackers – they are often operated by sophisticated, well-resourced criminal syndicates,” said MultiChoice.

“LaLiga President Javier Tebas has been vocal about the need for total institutional commitment, pointing out that the cost of not acting far outweighs the financial burden of enforcement.”

In a show of resolve, LaLiga participated in Europol’s Operation Kratos, which dismantled a pirate operation servicing 22 million users across Europe.

Raids uncovered weapons and narcotics, in addition to illegal broadcasting infrastructure, which MultiChoice said was a chilling reminder of the deep criminal underbelly often linked to piracy.

“Piracy does not just steal revenue; it destabilises an entire industry,” said MultiChoice.

“It reduces the incentives for investment, makes business models untenable for rights-holders and platforms, and forces leagues to reconsider how — or if — they can expand into new markets.”

For this reason, broadcasters like MultiChoice have taken a strong stance through initiatives such as Partners Against Piracy (PAP).

PAP is a pan-African collaboration that brings together media companies, governments, regulators and law enforcement to combat the piracy crisis head-on.

“At the heart of this effort is a critical partnership with Irdeto, whose technological solutions are helping to detect, disrupt, and deter pirate networks at scale,” it said.

Irdeto is a MultiChoice subsidiary specialising in cybersecurity and content protection. Its products include the Denuvo Anti-Tamper digital rights management software, which is widely used in the video game industry.

Piracy crackdown and breakthroughs

SuperSport broadcast 47,839 hours of live sports coverage between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025, and was responsible for producing 1,029 live events

“In the African context, where sports broadcasting fuels not just entertainment but also local economies and cultural representation, the impact of piracy is acutely felt,” MultiChoice said.

Through PAP, MultiChoice said it has led more than 155 successful enforcement operations over the past year, resulting in the shutdown of 4,351 illegal networks and the arrest of 107 individuals across the continent.

“These efforts are complemented by Irdeto’s forensic watermarking and AI-based monitoring systems, which can identify and trace pirated streams in real time, allowing enforcement teams to respond swiftly and decisively,” it said.

MultiChoice said one of the most significant developments in this fight has been the formalisation of partnerships between private broadcasters and government agencies.

“In Ethiopia, for example, MultiChoice signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Culture and Sport and the Ethiopian Intellectual Property Authority,” it said.

“This agreement aims to strengthen IP enforcement and protect the country’s creative and cultural heritage.”

It said such alliances are essential in modernising legal frameworks and creating a unified strategy to clamp down on illicit broadcasting.

“One of the most closely watched developments this year came out of France, where a Paris court ruled in favour of Canal+ in a landmark anti-piracy case,” said MultiChoice.

“The ruling compelled several major VPN providers to block access to over 200 domains known to host pirated sports content, including Champions League and Premier League matches.”

According to MultiChoice, the ruling recognised VPNs — often used to mask identities and bypass geographic content restrictions — as “technical intermediaries” responsible for preventing illegal activity on their platforms.

The ruling was significant for two reasons. First, it opens the door for rights holders to hold infrastructure providers themselves accountable and not just pirate websites.

Secondly, it sets a global precedent that could reshape the legal landscape around piracy enforcement.

“Already, broadcasters and sports organisations around the world are exploring similar legal pathways to compel VPNs, DNS providers, and even cloud platforms to take a more active role in blocking illegal streams,” MultiChoice said.

“It’s easy to think of piracy as a victimless crime, a matter of a few fans looking for free access to a match. But the reality is far more insidious.”

MultiChoice warned that the revenue lost through illegal streaming has far-reaching consequences for clubs, athletes, production crews, small vendors, youth academies, stadium development, and grassroots coaching.

Additionally, it raises the cost of broadcasting rights, which trickles down to the fan experience, making tickets, subscriptions and merchandise more expensive.

“In some cases, it deters global brands and investors from entering local sports markets altogether,” it said.

“The sporting ecosystem is a delicate one. When any part of it is weakened, whether it’s the broadcaster unable to recover investment or the club forced to slash development budgets, the entire system falters.”

ISPs and VPNs must be held responsible — MultiChoice

Frikkie Jonker, Irdeto director of broadcast cybersecurity and anti-piracy

MultiChoice said the fight against piracy cannot be won by broadcasters alone. It demands a multi-stakeholder approach where governments, technology providers, platforms, rights holders, and consumers work together.

“Broadcasters must continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies that enable real-time detection and enforcement,” it said.

“Irdeto’s watermarking, for instance, offers traceability that can support fast legal action.”

At the same time, governments must review and update legislation to address modern piracy models, including criminal liability for enabling technologies.

“Internet intermediaries — from VPNs to ISPs — must be held accountable for knowingly facilitating access to illegal content,” said MultiChoice.

“But perhaps most importantly, fans and consumers need to understand the consequences of their viewing choices.”

Just as viewers would not tolerate a referee accepting a bribe, they should reject content that bypasses the legitimate systems that sustain the game, it argued.

“Sports piracy is not a niche issue; it is a billion-dollar problem that threatens the future of global sport,” MultiChoice warned.

“If left unchecked, it will continue to eat away at the funding, talent and innovation that makes sport a global unifier. But with the right tools, the right partnerships, and the will to act, this crisis can be reversed.”