Netflix crackdown proposed in South Africa

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has published a draft policy on regulating media services in South Africa for public comment, which includes a proposal to set local content quotas on streaming services.

The Draft White Paper on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services and Online Safety also aims to address whether global streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ are taxed disproportionately less than local broadcasters.

The policy includes a 24-month implementation plan with indicative timelines in three stages, which are not intended to operate independently, as some tasks in each stage can be carried out in parallel.

The first stage will last 6–12 months and includes concluding the policy, determining necessary amendments to law, and conducting research and consultation.

Stage Two runs for 12–18 months and aims to reform outdated regulations, introduce new regulations, determine if a new law is required, what amendments to other laws are necessary, and finalise a code of conduct.

Based on the outcome of the second stage, Stage Three will involve drafting a Bill and repealing related legislation. According to the policy, this will likely run for the full 24 months.

Investigations into whether international streaming services should be taxed more or comply with local quotas will be conducted during the first two stages.

“Many countries are grappling with the regulation of over-the-top (OTT) services and whether, in fact, regulation is necessary and if it is, what form it should take,” the policy stated.

OTT is a general term given to services like Netflix, Disney+, and other online platforms by Internet infrastructure providers, as they run “over the top” of their networks.

“Other market players and regulators are often concerned that OTTs are not providing any revenue to the fiscus if they provide services from outside the collecting country,” the policy continued.

“An assessment of fees to be applied to registration and notification, if any, will be carried out in Stage One.”

The draft policy said the perceived lack of parity between the treatment of broadcasting licensees and the treatment of OTTs requires a thorough assessment.

This will determine whether regulation is necessary and help ensure it is fair and proportionate to each type of service.

Local content quotas

Netflix produces several local shows in South Africa. It also produces global hits like One Piece, which may not qualify as local content despite being filmed in South Africa. Photo: Casey Crafford/Netflix.

“There are also concerns that OTTs do not have any local content obligations, whereas broadcasting licensees have considerable obligations,” the proposed policy stated.

“Until the review in Stage One is concluded, South African content quotas should remain in place for broadcasting services, including those offered online.”

The current approach of specifying a minimum percentage of total broadcasting time per TV channel will be revised by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

The policy proposes that local content quotas instead be measured across the total bouquet of channels a broadcasting service licensee offers.

Where a service cannot meet the South African content quota, it may pay a specified sum or minimum percentage of gross revenue into a fund to support the creation of South African content.

“South African content obligations may also apply to on-demand services, and the manner in which they will apply will be determined in Stage Two, within twelve to eighteen months.”

Five-year rerun

Amazon-produced action movie G20 was filmed in Cape Town, but may not count as local content.

This is not the first time the South African government has proposed additional taxes on Internet-based media giants and platform operators.

In 2020, the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa, proposed a digital tax on global companies such as Netflix, Amazon, and Facebook.

MultiChoice, Vodacom, and MTN have also previously said that platforms like Netflix should have to obtain and pay for operating licences in South Africa, as well as comply with Black Economic Empowerment laws.

In 2021, a previous version of the draft white paper proposed a strict 30% local content quota on streaming services, which Netflix warned would likely backfire.

Netflix cautioned that the 2021 version of the policy would have forced streaming services to reduce the size of their libraries or produce large quantities of low-budget local content to meet their quotas.