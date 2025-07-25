Good news for South Africans who want DStv

MultiChoice CEO Byron du Plessis has promised significant changes to help the company increase its subscriber base, saying the company is “willing to reverse decisions when they are not the right ones”.

In an interview with veteran TV journalist Thinus Ferreira, reporting for News24, Du Plessis also elaborated on the broadcaster’s plan to possibly unbundle SuperSport from higher-tier DStv packages.

“We made this decision towards the end of last year, saying we had to reinvest ourselves a little bit as a business,” he said.

Du Plessis said MultiChoice began brainstorming to understand the ideal packaging structure for its South African business.

“Obviously, streaming has changed the market in terms of general entertainment and international content,” he said.

“Sports is going direct-to-consumer, and lots of different businesses around the world have done different things in terms of how they’ve changed their packaging in the last five to 10 years.”

He said MultiChoice has a large piece of work underway, which has been through testing and is currently in the customer research phase.

Du Plessis acknowledged that MultiChoice had lost many subscribers in recent years, adding that the company has a massive opportunity to win customers back in South Africa.

He explained that the broadcaster is focused on changing customers’ mindsets and wants to fundamentally change how it packages content.

The MultiChoice CEO said the opportunity is exciting as the company hasn’t launched a new content offering in a long time.

“It also has a huge opportunity of actually giving customers more choice, meeting them where they are, at the prices they want to pay,” said Du Plessis.

This comes after MultiChoice, in June 2025, told MyBroadband that it was investigating unbundling the SuperSports line-up from its other DStv channels.

It said it had accelerated its efforts to explore potential changes to its DStv packages to address changing consumer preferences.

“This includes considering whether certain bundled elements, such as SuperSport and General Entertainment, could be offered differently in future,” MultiChoice said.

At the time, the broadcaster said it was still assessing the offering’s commercial impact and customer value, adding that it was too early to comment on specifics.

MultiChoice sees piracy as a significant threat

Du Plessis highlighted piracy as a major concern for MultiChoice, which has been cracking down on it for several months now.

“In the last few months, we’ve seen a few pieces of research that are quite stark in terms of how significant the problem actually is,” he said.

“We are investing in trying to shut piracy down, but it is really hard to mitigate because a lot of this stuff is actually coming from offshore. Piracy is a significant challenge.”

MultiChoice recently told MyBroadband that it had shifted its anti-piracy approach from targeting smaller resellers of IPTV services to the upstream providers in foreign countries that manage them.

The broadcaster blocks accounts linked to these foreign operators during high-profile events like live sports broadcasts to discourage people from using their services.

MultiChoice acknowledged the decline in anti-piracy court cases in the second half of its 2024/25 financial year.

However, it said this wasn’t due to it slowing down. Instead, it had shifted its strategy towards more targeted and efficient interventions.

“We have concentrated our resources on fewer higher-impact cases rather than volume, focusing on upstream targets which has a bigger impact on users of illegal piracy sites and apps,” MultiChoice said.

“Our monitoring and anti-piracy toolsets have evolved significantly in the past 12 months, allowing us to more easily identify and block our platform from being utilised in streaming piracy operations.”

It added that many suspects are involved in selling and distributing privacy platforms in South Africa. However, these are typically resellers for pirate operations outside of the country.