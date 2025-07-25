Good news for people who want to work for Netflix in South Africa

Netflix has announced the launch of its ScreenCraft Pathway programme, which provides on-the-job training to nurture television and production talent in South Africa.

The streaming giant is partnering with the Gauteng Film Commission and the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority to run the initiative.

“The programme is designed to offer emerging creative professionals in South Africa a paid, immersive, and hands-on experience through a variety of Netflix production partners,” it said.

“Thirty rising stars will be selected to gain this valuable experience in key below-the-line roles across development, pre-production, production, and post-production.”

Trainees will be selected from various sources, including a public open application and nominations from the KZN Tourism and Film Authority and the Gauteng Film Commission.

Netflix added that the open application would be available via its partner website, but it hasn’t gone live yet.

The streamer said the programme builds on lessons from its 2024 on-the-job training pilot initiative, through which it supported 13 candidates from the Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund.

It said the pilot project emphasised the value of empowering career pathways, directly aligning with the country’s goals of job creation, youth employment, and skills development.

The pilot saw candidates work through traineeships with vetted local studios, vendors, and production companies.

Netflix director of public policy in Sub-Saharan Africa, Shola Sanni, said the streaming giant is excited to invest in local storytellers and creatives.

“This initiative is not only a win for our members, but also for us at Netflix because this will help grow the talent pipeline so we can continue to entertain the world,” she said.

“We’re especially grateful for our programme partners, the Gauteng Film Commission and the KZN Film and Tourism Authority, and the amazing production companies we work with.”

She said some of Netflix’s partner production companies had joined to lend their expertise in training emerging creatives to boost their careers.

Gauteng Film Commission CEO, Keitumetse Lebaka, said the commission is committed to enabling growth in the film and television industry.

“By fostering partnerships and creating inclusive opportunities through the ScreenCraft Pathway programme, we will be empowering young professionals to thrive,” he said.

“Our partnership with Netflix is one that we are honoured to be in, as it contributes to cultural preservation, social cohesion, and long-term resilience for the province and beyond.”

KZN Tourism and Film Authority acting CEO Sibusisi Gumbi highlighted that the authority’s mandate includes upskilling young people through internship programmes.

“Through this, KZN Tourism and film is also responding directly to South Africa’s and KwaZulu-Natal’s high unemployment rate affecting the youth,” said Gumbi.

“The programme, therefore, is the perfect fit to our objectives and this partnership will add much-needed value.”

Netflix crackdown proposed for South Africa

Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies

In late July 2025, South Africa’s communications minister, Solly Malatsi, published a draft policy on regulating media services for public comment.

It includes a proposal to set local content quotas on streaming services and addresses whether international players like Netflix are taxed disproportionately less than local broadcasters.

His proposal includes a two-year plan divided into three stages. The plan is not intended to operate independently, as some tasks in each stage can be completed in parallel.

Stage one will last six months to a year and involve finalising the policy, determining necessary legislative amendments, and conducting research and consultation.

Stage two will take a year to 18 months and include reforming outdated regulations, adding new regulations, determining whether new laws are needed and other amendments are necessary, and finalising a code of conduct.

The third stage involves drafting a Bill and repealing related legislation. According to the proposal, this stage will likely run for the full two years.

During the first two stages, investigations will be conducted into whether international over-the-top (OTT) services should be taxed more and comply with local quotas.

“There are concerns that OTTs do not have any local content obligations, whereas broadcasting licensees have considerable obligations,” the draft policy stated.

“Until the review in stage one is concluded, South African content quotas should remain in place for broadcasting services, including those offered online.”

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will review the current approach of mandating a minimum percentage of total broadcasting time per TV channel.

The draft policy proposes that local content quotas instead be measured across the total bouquet of channels a broadcasting service licensee offers.

Where services can’t meet the specified local content quota, they may pay a specified sum or minimum percentage of gross revenue into a fund to support local content creation.