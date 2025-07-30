All the companies MultiChoice owns

South African media giant MultiChoice currently has several companies in its group portfolio, many of which fall outside the broadcasting sector.

Although MultiChoice was founded in 1995, its oldest brand, M-Net, was formed ten years prior and has since become its premium entertainment product, broadcasting local and international content.

M-Net was part of an initiative by media corporation Naspers, which needed to restore revenue from its print publications and determined that pay-TV was an opportunity to do so.

While studying at Columbia University in the US, Koos Bekker wrote a paper on the concept of M-Net, which he pitched to Naspers CEO Ton Vosloo in 1984.

Having already considered launching a privately owned TV channel and being convinced by Bekker’s plan, Naspers acquired a 26% stake in Electronic Media Network Limited, shortened to M-Net.

Vosloo said this was a tipping point for the company as it moved away from print media. M-Net has since grown from a standalone channel to 20 individual channels.

Five years after M-Net’s launch, SuperSport was started as a small offering when Naspers gained the exclusive broadcasting rights for a Currie Cup match between Western Province and Transvaal.

M-Net was eventually separated into two divisions: one focused on video entertainment and the other on signal distribution and subscriber management.

The latter became MultiChoice in 1995, which launched DStv (Digital Satellite Television) that same year.

This was Africa’s first digital satellite service and initially offered 16 channels, including M-Net, SuperSport, TNT, Sky News, Cartoon Network, and CNN.

Today, DStv offers a range of bouquets, including its premium selection, DStv Premium, which offers over 135 channels and broadcasts content to 50 countries.

Irdeto, a company founded by Dutch media engineer Pieter den Toonder in 1969, was assigned to manage MultiChoice’s cybersecurity needs in 1995.

“The company had a real boost in the era where things moved from analogue TV to digital TV,” former Irdeto CMO Steeve Huin, who joined the company in 2001, told I Amsterdam.

“There was tremendous growth because everything went digital, and there was a need to control and monetise access to content.

In 1997, MultiChoice International Holdings acquired a 49% stake in Irdeto and the rest in the following year.

Building an entertainment empire

Over the next fifteen years, MultiChoice evolved its South African business and the services it offered to the rest of the African continent.

This saw the formation of MultiChoice South Africa, which has amassed seven million DStv subscribers, and MultiChoice Africa with 7.5 million.

SuperSport has grown substantially and arguably has some of the best sports coverage in the world, remaining one of the company’s most valuable assets.

MultiChoice also ventured into over-the-top (OTT) streaming given the increased popularity of such platforms in foreign markets in the early 2010s.

To compete with Netflix’s anticipated arrival, MultiChoice launched Showmax in 2015. Since then, the platform has experienced two relaunches.

The first occurred after Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal and Sky, acquired a 30% stake in the platform in 2023, and the second happened in 2024.

MultiChoice has also diversified its assets outside of broadcasting and streaming, acquiring a 20% stake in Nigerian sports betting company KingMakers, which cost R1.8 billion.

It later increased this stake to 49% the following year, costing an additional R4 billion, and introduced the BetKing platform to South Africa.

However, its expansion into sports betting didn’t stop there, eventually launching SuperSportBet in early 2024.

Other entities belonging to the MultiChoice Group include Moment, a fintech platform founded in 2023, and NMS Insurance Services (NMSIS).

NMSIS was founded by MultiChoice in 2005. In 2024, 60% of it was sold to Sanlam for R1.2 billion, significantly strengthening the broadcaster’s balance sheet.

While MultiChoice has done some major acquisitions over its 30-year history, it has recently become the subject of one.

In 2024, Canal+ offered to acquire MultiChoice at R125 per share after triggering the 35% mandatory buyout threshold in the South African Companies Act.

Most recently, the Competition Tribunal approved the acquisition, with both companies announcing they remain on track to complete the transaction within the announced timelines.